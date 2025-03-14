Sea levels rise by 'unexpected' amount in 2024: NASA

Sea levels rise by 'unexpected' amount in 2024: NASA

WASHINGTON
Sea levels rise by unexpected amount in 2024: NASA

Global sea levels rose more than expected in 2024, Earth's hottest year on record, according to an analysis released on March 13 by the U.S. space agency NASA.

On its website, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration explained that last year's increase "was due to an unusual amount of ocean warming, combined with meltwater from land-based ice such as glaciers."

According to the analysis led by NASA, which monitors rising water levels using satellite imagery, the world's seas rose by 0.59 centimeters in 2024, well above the 0.43 centimeters predicted by scientists.

"Every year is a little bit different, but what's clear is that the ocean continues to rise, and the rate of rise is getting faster and faster," said NASA researcher Josh Willis.

Rising sea levels are among the consequences of human-induced climate change, and oceans have risen in line with the increase in the Earth's average surface temperature.

Over a recent three-decade period, from 1993 to 2023, average sea levels around the globe have risen by some 10 centimeters in total, according to NASA.

The phenomenon is caused primarily by two factors: the melting of glaciers and polar ice caps, which increases the flow of freshwater into oceans; and the expansion of sea water due to heat, a process known as thermal expansion.

In recent years, the observed rise in sea levels has been mainly caused by the first factor and less by the second, according to NASA.

"But in 2024, those contributions flipped, with two-thirds of sea level rise coming from thermal expansion," the agency said.

The year 2024 was the warmest on record since such recordkeeping began in 1850.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() ‘UK, Europe, Türkiye poised to forge regional center of attraction’: Fidan

‘UK, Europe, Türkiye poised to forge regional center of attraction’: Fidan
LATEST NEWS

  1. ‘UK, Europe, Türkiye poised to forge regional center of attraction’: Fidan

    ‘UK, Europe, Türkiye poised to forge regional center of attraction’: Fidan

  2. Duterte follows ICC hearing over drug war case via videolink

    Duterte follows ICC hearing over drug war case via videolink

  3. 5 suspects nabbed for sharing information with Iranian intel

    5 suspects nabbed for sharing information with Iranian intel

  4. Top EU court rejects PKK appeal

    Top EU court rejects PKK appeal

  5. Erdoğan calls separatist approaches in Bosnia 'unacceptable'

    Erdoğan calls separatist approaches in Bosnia 'unacceptable'
Recommended
Duterte follows ICC hearing over drug war case via videolink

Duterte follows ICC hearing over drug war case via videolink
Top EU court rejects PKK appeal

Top EU court rejects PKK appeal
Erdoğan calls separatist approaches in Bosnia unacceptable

Erdoğan calls separatist approaches in Bosnia 'unacceptable'
Hamas says ready to free Israeli-US hostage, remains of 4 others

Hamas says ready to free Israeli-US hostage, remains of 4 others
Pro-Palestinian protesters fill NYs Trump Tower

Pro-Palestinian protesters fill NY's Trump Tower
Syrian Druze clerics visit Israel for first time in decades

Syrian Druze clerics visit Israel for first time in decades
Mexico reports 22 measles cases after US outbreak

Mexico reports 22 measles cases after US outbreak
WORLD Duterte follows ICC hearing over drug war case via videolink

Duterte follows ICC hearing over drug war case via videolink

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte failed to attend in person at the International Criminal Court on Friday at the opening of the crimes against humanity hearing over his deadly crackdown on narcotics.

ECONOMY Construction sector’s output rises nearly 16 percent

Construction sector’s output rises nearly 16 percent

The construction sector production index increased for the third month in a row on an annual basis in January.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿