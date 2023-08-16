Sculpture, frieze fragments found in Olba 

MERSİN
A second-century A.D. female statue and two frieze fragments with various depictions have come to light during the ongoing excavations in the ancient city of Olba, which is located in the Silifke district of the southern province of Mersin and once served as the center of the Olba Kingdom in the Hellenistic period.

Shedding light on the conservation process of artifacts unearthed, Mersin Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan said, "Recently, excavations have started in the monumental fountain in the ancient city. The historical artifacts unearthed from here are first sent to the laboratories. After the necessary work is done on the artifacts, studies are carried out for their conservation. Then, the restoration project of the artifacts is carried out. After these projects are prepared and approved by the board, they are put on display.”

Stating that Mersin is home to 841 registered archaeological sites, Pehlivan said, “Excavations are currently being carried out in 10 of them. The ancient city of Olba is one of them. One of the sculptures that have been found there is a dressed female figure. The fragments of two friezes, as well as column heads and other structural elements, have also been unearthed during this year’s excavations.”

