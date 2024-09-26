Scientists develop new wheat varieties after 14-year research

SİVAS

Turkish scientists have succeeded in developing three types of wheat following a rigorous 14-year research and development procedure carried out in the Central Anatolian province of Sivas.

Professor Dr. Tolga Karaköy underlined that this development marked a milestone in the history of Sivas, noting that all three types of wheat were registered.

"During the 2024–2025 cultivation season, we will cultivate the seeds of the registered varieties and then make them available to our farmers during the 2025–2026 season,” Karaköy explained.

He underlined that they worked meticulously first and foremost to ensure that the new varieties produce better bread and pasta than those cultivated in the past within the scope of the work they initiated back in 2010.

“When it comes to yield and quality standards, they ought to be greater. Our goal is to create varieties that meet the quality standards set by our flour manufacturers, allowing our farmers to increase their revenues via the production of higher-quality products that meet such standards.”

Karaköy further underscored that they study a wide variety of plant species, mentioning that the grains take the lead as they are vital to the nation.

“Here, we keep up our cultivation efforts, focusing mostly on wheat, barley and oats, along with fodder crops, soy and sugar beet,” he said. He added that in a similar vein, they are carrying out research to develop new varieties of legumes, such as beans, lentils and chickpeas.

In harmony with the diligent efforts of both Turkish scientists and farmers, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı emphasized that the country has great influence in the international market in terms of flour and bakery goods.

“Türkiye is one of the biggest flour exporting nations in the world, controlling about 23 percent of global markets as of 2023. Thus, Türkiye's signature appears on one out of every four flour packages,” he said at an international event held in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku.