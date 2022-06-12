Schwartzel celebrates as golf’s power struggle deepens

ST ALBANS

Charl Schwartzel’s victory at the first event of the rebel LIV Golf series brought the curtain down on one of the most dramatic weeks in the history of a sport now in deep turmoil.

The breakaway circuit, fronted by former world number one Greg Norman and bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, is now a real and present threat to golf’s established tours.

The stars at the opening tournament outside London, which finished on June 11, included six-time major winner Phil Mickelson and two-time major champion Dustin Johnson.

But there were other big names in the 48-man field too, including major winners Schwartzel, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell and Louis Oosthuizen.

During the event at the Centurion Club in St Albans, the organizers trumpeted the signings of 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and former Masters winner Patrick Reed.

Organizers have vowed to “supercharge” golf, offering 54-hole tournaments with no cuts, simultaneous “shotgun starts” and a team element.

Play got under way on June 9 but was quickly overshadowed by a brutal statement from the U.S. PGA Tour, banning the rebel golfers, who had not been given permission to play in the LIV tournament.

Ten of the 17 listed had already resigned their membership.

The dispute could be heading for the courtroom if any of the players banned by the PGA Tour pursue a legal challenge.

Norman’s big pitch is for a “free and open market” in golf and he has pledged to back his players to the hilt, even saying LIV Golf would pay any fines.

Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter plans to appeal against the PGA Tour ban, saying it makes “no sense” to limit players’ choice.The DP World Tour, previously known as the European Tour, has yet to react but the LIV players have been reassured they can play in next week’s U.S. Open.

Another unknown is the issue of world ranking points, currently unavailable at LIV tournaments.

The points are crucial because they help players qualify for the four majors, which are the sport’s marquee tournaments.

The money involved is undeniably mind-blowing.

There was a record $25 million prize pot at the Centurion Club and there is a total of $255 million on offer at this year’s eight tournaments.

The questions are unlikely to go away as LIV Golf heads to the United States, with the sport braced for the next instalment in a gripping drama.