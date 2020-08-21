School bus drivers to get professional competence certificate by Sept 3

Hacer Boyacıoğlu – ISTANBUL

School bus drivers will now be required to obtain professional competence certificates as of Sept. 3



The prerequisites for the exam to get the certificate is to have a psychotechnical test report and also should not be a convict in the eyes of the law, according to sources who spoke to daily Hurriyet.



The obligation to have this certificate dates back to a regulation passed in 2017, in which school bus drivers were asked to have it until Sept. 3, 2020. The standards were specified by the Confederation of Merchants and Craftsmen (TESK) and the Turkish Drivers and Automobile Federation (TŞOF).



However, a few drivers have applied since then, according to the officials.



“Until now only 1 percent, or maybe less, of the school bus drivers have obtained their certificates,” said Bendevi Palandöken, the head of TESK, recommending drivers to get the certificates as soon as possible.



Within the system, the school bus drivers who want to continue their profession must pass the theoretical and practical exams. The applicant who fails at the first attempt will have a second chance to enter in exams.



The drivers who apply for exams have to get their psychotechnical test report beforehand. Also, drivers are who have been convicted of crimes like sexual assault, child abuse, false imprisonment, drug trade, prostitution and intoxication will not be recruited.