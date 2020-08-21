School bus drivers to get professional competence certificate by Sept 3

  • August 21 2020 07:00:00

School bus drivers to get professional competence certificate by Sept 3

Hacer Boyacıoğlu – ISTANBUL
School bus drivers to get professional competence certificate by Sept 3

School bus drivers will now be required to obtain professional competence certificates as of Sept. 3

The prerequisites for the exam to get the certificate is to have a psychotechnical test report and also should not be a convict in the eyes of the law, according to sources who spoke to daily Hurriyet.

The obligation to have this certificate dates back to a regulation passed in 2017, in which school bus drivers were asked to have it until Sept. 3, 2020. The standards were specified by the Confederation of Merchants and Craftsmen (TESK) and the Turkish Drivers and Automobile Federation (TŞOF).

However, a few drivers have applied since then, according to the officials.

“Until now only 1 percent, or maybe less, of the school bus drivers have obtained their certificates,” said Bendevi Palandöken, the head of TESK, recommending drivers to get the certificates as soon as possible.

Within the system, the school bus drivers who want to continue their profession must pass the theoretical and practical exams. The applicant who fails at the first attempt will have a second chance to enter in exams.

The drivers who apply for exams have to get their psychotechnical test report beforehand. Also, drivers are who have been convicted of crimes like sexual assault, child abuse, false imprisonment, drug trade, prostitution and intoxication will not be recruited.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Greek national security adviser resigns over Turkey remarks

    Greek national security adviser resigns over Turkey remarks

  2. Success at local level necessary to run state: Erdoğan

    Success at local level necessary to run state: Erdoğan

  3. 281 Greek Cypriots apply to Turkish Cypriot authorities for properties in Varosha

    281 Greek Cypriots apply to Turkish Cypriot authorities for properties in Varosha

  4. Police officers detaining woman with force for mask violation suspended

    Police officers detaining woman with force for mask violation suspended

  5. Colosseum-like structure unearthed in western Turkey

    Colosseum-like structure unearthed in western Turkey
Recommended
COVID-19 has affected strategic relations radically: Turkish FM

COVID-19 has affected strategic relations radically: Turkish FM
EU should urge Greece, Greek Cyprus for restraint, Turkey says

EU should urge Greece, Greek Cyprus for restraint, Turkey says
List of wild animals to be hunted for tourism released

List of wild animals to be hunted for tourism released
Azeri mafia boss shot dead in Turkey’s Antalya

Azeri mafia boss shot dead in Turkey’s Antalya
Top Turkish, Russian diplomats discuss Libya, Syria over phone

Top Turkish, Russian diplomats discuss Libya, Syria over phone
Success at local level necessary to run state: Erdoğan

Success at local level necessary to run state: Erdoğan
WORLD Ex-Trump aide Bannon pleads not guilty in border wall scheme

Ex-Trump aide Bannon pleads not guilty in border wall scheme

President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, was pulled from a luxury yacht and arrested on Aug. 20 on allegations that he and three associates ripped off donors trying to fund a southern border wall, making him the latest in a long list of Trump allies to be charged with a crime.

ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock at $246.9 bln

Central government gross debt stock at $246.9 bln

The gross debt stock of Turkey's central government hit 1.7 trillion Turkish liras (around $246.9 billion) as of end-July, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Aug. 20. 
SPORTS Turkey to call up Feyenoords Kökçü for national team

Turkey to call up Feyenoord's Kökçü for national team

The Turkish National Football Team is set to call up Feyenoord Rotterdam star Orkun Kokcu for his senior team debut, the team’s head coach said on Aug. 20. 