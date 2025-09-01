Scholar organization says Israeli action in Gaza is genocide

Scholar organization says Israeli action in Gaza is genocide

THE HAGUE
Scholar organization says Israeli action in Gaza is genocide

The largest professional organization of scholars studying genocide said on Sept. 1 that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

The determination by the International Association of Genocide Scholars — which has around 500 members worldwide, including a number of Holocaust experts — could serve to further isolate Israel in global public opinion and adds to a growing chorus of organizations that have used the term for Israel’s actions in Gaza. Israel has repeatedly rejected the accusation.

“Israel’s policies and actions in Gaza meet the legal definition of genocide,” as well as crimes against humanity and war crimes, according to group's resolution, which was supported by 86 percent of those who voted. The organization did not release the specifics of the voting.

“People who are experts in the study of genocide can see this situation for what it is,” Melanie O’Brien, the organization’s president and a professor of international law at the University of Western Australia, told The Associated Press.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Annual inflation drops to 32.9 percent in August

Annual inflation drops to 32.9 percent in August
LATEST NEWS

  1. Annual inflation drops to 32.9 percent in August

    Annual inflation drops to 32.9 percent in August

  2. Protests erupt in Israel as military faces reservist shortage

    Protests erupt in Israel as military faces reservist shortage

  3. Exports up 4.3 pct to $178.1 bln in January-August

    Exports up 4.3 pct to $178.1 bln in January-August

  4. AKP spokesperson says PKK disbandment must include all affiliates

    AKP spokesperson says PKK disbandment must include all affiliates

  5. Türkiye expected to host over 2 mln cruise tourists by end of 2025

    Türkiye expected to host over 2 mln cruise tourists by end of 2025
Recommended
Protests erupt in Israel as military faces reservist shortage

Protests erupt in Israel as military faces reservist shortage
NATO chief expects clarity soon on Europes contribution to Ukraine guarantees

NATO chief expects 'clarity' soon on Europe's contribution to Ukraine guarantees
Rights group says 10 killed in Indonesia protests

Rights group says 10 killed in Indonesia protests
Hope dwindles for survivors days after deadly Afghan quake

Hope dwindles for survivors days after deadly Afghan quake
China unstoppable, says Xi with Kim, Putin at his side

China 'unstoppable', says Xi with Kim, Putin at his side
11 dead in US strike on drug-carrying boat from Venezuela: Trump

11 dead in US strike on drug-carrying boat from Venezuela: Trump
OSCE dissolves group on Karabakh issue

OSCE dissolves group on Karabakh issue
WORLD Protests erupt in Israel as military faces reservist shortage

Protests erupt in Israel as military faces reservist shortage

Three days of protests by families of Israeli hostages erupted in Jerusalem and was marked by tense scenes on Sept. 3, as Israel’s military faces a growing trust crisis over its Gaza City plan.

ECONOMY Annual inflation drops to 32.9 percent in August

Annual inflation drops to 32.9 percent in August

Türkiye's annual inflation rate fell to 32.95 percent in August, official data has shown.

SPORTS Türkiye to play Serbia for EuroBasket group lead

Türkiye to play Serbia for EuroBasket group lead

Turkish men’s national basketball team will take on tournament favorite Serbia on Sept. 3 in a match to decide the winner of EuroBasket Group A.
﻿