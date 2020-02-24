Saudi calls to arrest 'sugar candy' female rapper draw ire       

  • February 24 2020 17:22:00

Saudi calls to arrest 'sugar candy' female rapper draw ire       

RIYADH - AFP
Saudi calls to arrest sugar candy female rapper draw ire

Official calls to arrest a Saudi female rapper who appeared in a music video has sparked an online backlash with many calling the move hypocritical as the kingdom invites Western women to perform.

In the video, the young rapper from Mecca, who identifies herself as Asayel Slay, praises what she describes as bold women in Islam's holiest city.

Wearing a headscarf and sunglasses, she describes the women as "sugar candy" in the song titled "Mecca Girl."

But Mecca governor Khaled al-Faisal has ordered the arrest of those behind the video, saying in a statement on Twitter that the video "offends the customs and traditions" of local Saudis.

The move underscores the limits of a recent Western-style liberalization drive in a society steeped in conservatism.

The statement sparked indignation on social media, with many tweeting their support under the hashtag "Mecca girl represents me."

"I am from Mecca & the only thing I find offensive is your racism, misogyny and your war on a young woman & her artistic expression of her culture & her people," said one Twitter user.

"This is so typical for the #Saudi government -- bring Western influencers to artwash the regimes crimes but attack real Saudi women who try to artistically express their cultural identities," tweeted Amani al-Ahmadi, who calls herself a Saudi feminist.

"This is racist, sexist."

A host of Western women musicians from Janet Jackson to Mariah Carey and rapper Nicki Minaj  have been invited to perform in the kingdom as its eases its tight restrictions on various forms of entertainment, in a bid to shake of the country's ultra-conservative image.

Nicki Minaj however pulled out of the concert in what she described as a show of support for women's and gay rights in the kingdom.

De facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has has scrapped decades-old bans on cinemas and women drivers while allowing gender-mixed concerts and sports tournaments.

The relaxed social norms have been welcomed by many Saudis, two-thirds of whom are under 30.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  2. Cable car planned for old monastery

    Cable car planned for old monastery

  3. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  4. Turkey procures its third drilling vessel from UK

    Turkey procures its third drilling vessel from UK

  5. Turkey, Greece agree on confidence-building measures for 2020

    Turkey, Greece agree on confidence-building measures for 2020
Recommended
Missing pieces of ancient game set found

Missing pieces of ancient game set found
Rubiks Cube Mona Lisa fetches 480,000 euros at Paris auction

Rubik's Cube Mona Lisa fetches 480,000 euros at Paris auction
Scientists gather to study risk from microplastic pollution

Scientists gather to study risk from microplastic pollution
British cyclist wins Tour of Antalya

British cyclist wins Tour of Antalya
Pakistan literary fest kicks off with Turkish novelists

Pakistan literary fest kicks off with Turkish novelists
Gobustan rock art: Bridges ancient, modern times

Gobustan rock art: Bridges ancient, modern times

WORLD Fear of coronavirus pandemic grows but China eases curbs as new infections fall

Fear of coronavirus pandemic grows but China eases curbs as new infections fall

Fears of a coronavirus pandemic grew on Feb. 24 after sharp rises in new cases reported in Iran, Italy and South Korea but China relaxed restrictions on movements in several places including Beijing as its rates of new infections eased.
ECONOMY ‘Ugandans showing growing interest in trade with Turkey’

‘Ugandans showing growing interest in trade with Turkey’

Ugandans are showing a growing interest in trade with Turkey, with many taking the next step to travel to the country and buy merchandise or sell their products, according to the Turkish ambassador to Uganda.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray wins at Fenerbahçe to end 20-year jinx

Galatasaray beat Fenerbahçe 3-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Feb. 23, ending its 20-year jinx at Kadıköy and pushing its archrival further down the standings.