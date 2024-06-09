Saudi Aramco says foreigners grab 'majority' of share offering

Saudi Aramco says foreigners grab 'majority' of share offering

RIYADH
Saudi Aramco says foreigners grab majority of share offering

Oil giant Saudi Aramco said on Sunday that international investors had snatched up the bulk of shares sold in its latest offering, which was set to raise $11.2 billion.

"The majority of the shares constituting the institutional tranche of the Offering was allocated to investors located outside of the Kingdom," the company said in a statement. 

Sources close to the situation told AFP that around 58 percent of shares were allocated to international investors, up from around 23 percent for the company's initial public offering in 2019 which was the biggest flotation in history.

The sources said around 70 percent of orders outside the local market came from the European Union and the United States, while others came from Japan, Hong Kong and Australia.

Aramco, the mostly state-owned jewel of the Saudi economy, announced on May 30 it would sell 1.545 billion shares, or approximately 0.64 percent of its issued shares, on the Saudi stock exchange.

The secondary offering was expected to provide a short-term boost to Saudi Arabia's finances as the Gulf kingdom builds large-scale projects including resorts and stadiums as part of ambitious economic reforms.

It was also widely seen as a test of foreign investor interest more than halfway through an economic reform drive known as Vision 2030, whose ambitions are reflected in so-called giga-projects such as NEOM, a planned futuristic megacity in the desert.

Saudi Arabia is the world's largest crude oil exporter and the government's stake in Aramco is around 81.5 percent after the second share sale.

Aramco on June 7 said it would price the offering at 27.25 Saudi riyals ($7.27) per share, at the low end of the range of 26.7 to 29 riyals.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza war protesters slam Biden in red line rally at White House

Gaza war protesters slam Biden in 'red line' rally at White House
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza war protesters slam Biden in 'red line' rally at White House

    Gaza war protesters slam Biden in 'red line' rally at White House

  2. New 5 Turkish Lira coin to be introduced into circulation

    New 5 Turkish Lira coin to be introduced into circulation

  3. Istanbul police expose ISIL funding scheme via exchange offices

    Istanbul police expose ISIL funding scheme via exchange offices

  4. Turkish corvette arrives in Japan as part of honorary voyage

    Turkish corvette arrives in Japan as part of honorary voyage

  5. FM due in Russia to attend BRICS meeting

    FM due in Russia to attend BRICS meeting
Recommended
Venezuela’s Maduro signs gold deal with Türkiye

Venezuela’s Maduro signs gold deal with Türkiye
Ford Otomotiv tops list of biggest exporting companies

Ford Otomotiv tops list of biggest exporting companies
US Federal Reserve likely to remain on pause this week

US Federal Reserve likely to remain on pause this week
New Zealand to end ban on oil and gas exploration

New Zealand to end ban on oil and gas exploration
Tourism buoys southern Europes Club Med nations

Tourism buoys southern Europe's 'Club Med' nations
Treasury budget posts cash surplus in May

Treasury budget posts cash surplus in May
WORLD Gaza war protesters slam Biden in red line rally at White House

Gaza war protesters slam Biden in 'red line' rally at White House

Thousands of Gaza war protesters held a "red line" rally near the White House on June 8, voicing anger at what they said is U.S. President Joe Biden's tolerance of Israel's bloody military campaign against Hamas.

ECONOMY Venezuela’s Maduro signs gold deal with Türkiye

Venezuela’s Maduro signs gold deal with Türkiye

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has signed an agreement with Türkiye to extract gold in his country's south.

SPORTS Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Italy stuttered to a 0-0 draw at home to Türkiye in the first of two warmup matches before it begins the defense of its European Championship title next week.
﻿