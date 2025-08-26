Sasa to establish company for refinery investment in Adana

Sasa Polyester has announced plans to establish a new company for refinery and petrochemicals investment.

 

“Our board of directors has resolved to establish SASA RAFINERI A.Ş., with a capital of 100 million Turkish Liras, to undertake the operations of the planned refinery and petrochemical Facility investment in Adana/Yumurtalık,” the company said in a filing with Borsa Istanbul.

 

According to a report by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), refinery production in Türkiye is carried out at Tüpraş’s four facilities located in İzmir, İzmit, Batman and Kırıkkale, as well as at the STAR Refinery.

 

The latest data, dated May 2025, indicates that total refinery output of petroleum products rose by 1.9 percent year-on-year, reaching 3.35 million tons.

 

Tüpraş has a combined crude oil processing capacity of 30 million tons across its four refineries.

 

In 2008, 51 percent of the public shares in Petkim Petrokimya were transferred to the SOCAR & Turcas Joint Venture Group, led by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), for a total of $2.04 billion. Additionally, a 1,300-decare plot owned by Petkim was allocated to STAR Rafineri A.Ş. for the construction of a raw material refinery.

 

According to Petkim’s 2024 annual report, the company operates at full capacity with 15 main and 6 auxiliary facilities located in İzmir’s Aliağa district, producing nearly 60 types of petrochemical products.

 

The report also notes that Petkim meets approximately 10.5 percent of Türkiye’s demand for petrochemical raw materials and supplies products to nearly 50 countries worldwide.

