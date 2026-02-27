Şanlıurfa introduces electric shuttles, nostalgic tramway in historic city center

ŞANLIURFA

Local authorities in the southeastern city of Şanlıurfa have rolled out golf-cart-style electric shuttles to navigate the city's narrow historic alleys and relaunched a charming, nostalgic tram along the main pedestrian boulevard, aiming to boost tourism and preserve the area's heritage.

While the newly introduced eco-friendly electric shuttles help domestic and international visitors reach key historical sites more easily, the nostalgic tramway offers a scenic way to explore the city's historic core.

As part of the renovation, a total area of 11,240 square meters was repaved with basalt and granite stones.

Outdated lighting poles were removed and replaced with heritage-style streetlights designed to match the historic environment.

In the project’s second phase, the municipality plans to apply color-toned asphalt compatible with the historic texture of the area.

Officials believe the new transportation solutions will significantly boost tourism appeal by offering a modern, safe and comfortable way to navigate its ancient streets.

Home to some of the world’s most important archaeological and religious landmarks, Şanlıurfa is positioning 2026 as a major breakthrough year for tourism.

One of the city’s most sought-after sites, Göbeklitepe, often described as the “zero point of history,” hosted around 800,000 visitors last year.

Other major attractions in the city, such as Karahantepe and the beehive-domed houses of Harran and the partially submerged town of Halfeti, also welcome thousands of tourists each year.