Şanlıurfa introduces electric shuttles, nostalgic tramway in historic city center

Şanlıurfa introduces electric shuttles, nostalgic tramway in historic city center

ŞANLIURFA
Şanlıurfa introduces electric shuttles, nostalgic tramway in historic city center

Local authorities in the southeastern city of Şanlıurfa have rolled out golf-cart-style electric shuttles to navigate the city's narrow historic alleys and relaunched a charming, nostalgic tram along the main pedestrian boulevard, aiming to boost tourism and preserve the area's heritage.

 

 

While the newly introduced eco-friendly electric shuttles help domestic and international visitors reach key historical sites more easily, the nostalgic tramway offers a scenic way to explore the city's historic core.

 

As part of the renovation, a total area of 11,240 square meters was repaved with basalt and granite stones.

 

Outdated lighting poles were removed and replaced with heritage-style streetlights designed to match the historic environment.

 

In the project’s second phase, the municipality plans to apply color-toned asphalt compatible with the historic texture of the area.

 

Officials believe the new transportation solutions will significantly boost tourism appeal by offering a modern, safe and comfortable way to navigate its ancient streets.

 

Home to some of the world’s most important archaeological and religious landmarks, Şanlıurfa is positioning 2026 as a major breakthrough year for tourism.

 

One of the city’s most sought-after sites, Göbeklitepe, often described as the “zero point of history,” hosted around 800,000 visitors last year.

 

Other major attractions in the city, such as Karahantepe and the beehive-domed houses of Harran and the partially submerged town of Halfeti, also welcome thousands of tourists each year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish pop star Edis detained in high-profile drug probe

Turkish pop star Edis detained in high-profile drug probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish pop star Edis detained in high-profile drug probe

    Turkish pop star Edis detained in high-profile drug probe

  2. Istanbul court orders release of 7 defendants in bid-rigging trial

    Istanbul court orders release of 7 defendants in bid-rigging trial

  3. PKK leader declares 'end of violence-based' era in fresh message

    PKK leader declares 'end of violence-based' era in fresh message

  4. US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

    US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

  5. US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: Gallup poll

    US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: Gallup poll
Recommended
Hydriskoi collection unearthed at Demeter Temple

Hydriskoi collection unearthed at Demeter Temple
Industrial heritage of Het Van Osch Museum at Koç Museum

Industrial heritage of Het Van Osch Museum at Koç Museum
Rights group slams treatment of viral Japanese monkey

Rights group slams treatment of viral Japanese monkey
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame reveals 2026 lineup

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame reveals 2026 lineup
Invisible heroes of opera: Men in Black

Invisible heroes of opera: Men in Black
Old Apollo rocks shed new light on the moons magnetic field

Old Apollo rocks shed new light on the moon's magnetic field
WORLD US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

US allows non-emergency embassy staff to leave Israel, cites safety risks

The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem announced on Friday it was allowing non-emergency government personnel and family members to leave Israel "due to safety risks," adding that people who wished to leave should do so while flights were still available.
ECONOMY Türkiye ranked second in Europe for wind power installations in 2025

Türkiye ranked second in Europe for wind power installations in 2025

Türkiye became the second-largest country in Europe for new wind power installations last year, adding 2,142 megawatts (MW) of new capacity, trailing only Germany, according to WindEurope data.  
SPORTS Galatasaray eliminate Juventus in Champions League

Galatasaray eliminate Juventus in Champions League

Galatasaray scraped through to the last 16 of the Champions League despite throwing away a three-goal aggregate lead at 10-man Juventus on Wednesday, with two extra-time goals limiting the Turkish outfit to a 3-2 defeat.

﻿