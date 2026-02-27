Economists forecast fourth-quarter growth at 3.6 percent

ISTANBUL

Economists forecast Türkiye’s economy expanded by 3.6 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to the results of a growth expectations poll released ahead of official data.

AA Finans survey, which gathered responses from 19 economists, showed forecasts ranging between 3 percent and 4.2 percent for the quarter.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) is scheduled to publish the official fourth-quarter GDP figures on March 2.

The median forecast for full-year 2025 growth stood at 3.7 percent, with estimates spanning from 3.2 percent to 3.8 percent. Looking further ahead, economists projected a median growth rate of 4 percent for the end of 2026.

Türkiye’s economy grew 3.2 percent in the final quarter of 2024 and 3.7 percent in the third quarter of 2025.

This week, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) upgraded Türkiye's economic growth projections to 4 percent for 2026 and 4.5 percent for 2027, citing the success of the nation's macroeconomic stabilization efforts in supporting growth while curbing inflation.

The bank’s previous forecast for 2026 was 3.5 percent.