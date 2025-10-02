Samsung, SK Hynix surge to one-year highs after OpenAI deals

Samsung, SK Hynix surge to one-year highs after OpenAI deals

SEOUL
Samsung, SK Hynix surge to one-year highs after OpenAI deals

South Korean tech giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix were trading at their highest in a year Thursday after announcing partnerships with OpenAI, driving the country's stock market to a record high.

Samsung Electronics, the crown jewel of South Korea's largest chaebol, was up 4.7 percent in early trade, its highest in 52 weeks and the strongest level in nearly five years.

SK Hynix, one of the world's largest memory chipmakers, was also trading more than 10 percent higher -- a one-year peak.

The rally helped drive South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index past 3,500 points for the first time in history, adding more than 70 points in morning trade.

The surge followed Wednesday's announcement that both firms had signed preliminary deals with OpenAI to provide chips and other equipment for its Stargate project, during a visit to Seoul by OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman.

OpenAI's memory demand is projected to reach up to 900,000 DRAM wafers per month, which both firms said they would help supply.

SK Hynix said the figure is more than twice the current HBM industry capacity.

Dubbed "Stargate", the OpenAI for Countries initiative was launched in June under the auspices of a drive announced by US President Donald Trump to invest up to $500 billion in AI infrastructure in the United States.

Altman also met with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who said the OpenAI chief had praised the country as having an industrial base "unmatched by any other," and pledged close cooperation to help it become an AI hub in the Asia-Pacific region.

On Wednesday, separate government data showed South Korea's semiconductor exports hit an all-time high, driven by booming global demand for AI chips.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syria to hold elections for 1st post-Assad parliament

Syria to hold elections for 1st post-Assad parliament
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syria to hold elections for 1st post-Assad parliament

    Syria to hold elections for 1st post-Assad parliament

  2. Russia-linked tanker stopped by France resumes voyage: vessel trackers

    Russia-linked tanker stopped by France resumes voyage: vessel trackers

  3. UK on 'high alert' following synagogue terror attack

    UK on 'high alert' following synagogue terror attack

  4. Hamas says still needs time to study Trump's Gaza plan

    Hamas says still needs time to study Trump's Gaza plan

  5. Indefinite alimony back on the agenda in Türkiye

    Indefinite alimony back on the agenda in Türkiye
Recommended
Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan

Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan
US Treasury chief says fully prepared to support Argentina

US Treasury chief says 'fully prepared' to support Argentina
India and China to resume flights after a 5-year hiatus

India and China to resume flights after a 5-year hiatus
Annual inflation rises slightly to 33.29 percent in September

Annual inflation rises slightly to 33.29 percent in September
Boeing defense workers strike may last weeks or even months

Boeing defense workers strike may last 'weeks or even months'
Turkish, UAE central banks ink swap, cooperation agreements

Turkish, UAE central banks ink swap, cooperation agreements
Türkiye pushes energy diversification, says energy minister

Türkiye pushes energy diversification, says energy minister
WORLD Syria to hold elections for 1st post-Assad parliament

Syria to hold elections for 1st post-Assad parliament

Syria is set to hold parliamentary elections on Oct. 5 for the first time since the fall of the country’s longtime autocratic leader, Bashar al-Assad, who was unseated in a rebel offensive in December 2024.
ECONOMY Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan

Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan

Türkiye is preparing to sign a new contract to operate two new oil fields with Kazakhstan, the CEO of Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) has announced.  
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿