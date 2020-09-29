Salty lake, ponds may be gurgling beneath South Pole on Mars

  • September 29 2020 09:26:00

Salty lake, ponds may be gurgling beneath South Pole on Mars

CAPE CANAVERAL-The Associated Press
Salty lake, ponds may be gurgling beneath South Pole on Mars

A network of salty ponds may be gurgling beneath Mars’ South Pole alongside a large underground lake, raising the prospect of tiny, swimming Martian life.

Italian scientists reported their findings on Sept. 28, two years after identifying what they believed to be a large buried lake. They widened their coverage area by a couple hundred miles, using even more data from a radar sounder on the European Space Agency’s Mars Express orbiter.

In the latest study appearing in the journal Nature Astronomy, the scientists provide further evidence of this salty underground lake, estimated to be 12 miles to 18 miles (20 kilometers to 30 kilometers) across and buried 1 mile (1.5 kilometers) beneath the icy surface.

Even more tantalizing, they’ve also identified three smaller bodies of water surrounding the lake. These ponds appear to be of various sizes and are separate from the main lake.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey is Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan is Turkey

    Turkey is Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan is Turkey

  2. Erdoğan urges Armenia to 'end occupation in Upper Karabakh'

    Erdoğan urges Armenia to 'end occupation in Upper Karabakh'

  3. Turkey tests first shot of coronavirus vaccine

    Turkey tests first shot of coronavirus vaccine

  4. Turkish, UK leaders discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia row

    Turkish, UK leaders discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia row

  5. Turkey calls for making Mediterranean ‘peace basin’ again

    Turkey calls for making Mediterranean ‘peace basin’ again
Recommended
Intl Istanbul Opera Festival ends with Mozart

Int'l Istanbul Opera Festival ends with Mozart

Turkish music in sync with passion for soprano

Turkish music in sync with passion for soprano
Captive belugas take first swim in Icelands open waters

Captive belugas take first swim in Iceland's open waters
In Paris, a fashion eco-system on edge as shows disappear

In Paris, a fashion eco-system on edge as shows disappear
Oldest worship place in Black Sea region unearthed

Oldest worship place in Black Sea region unearthed
1,700-year-old waterway on verge of collapse due to dynamites

1,700-year-old waterway on verge of collapse due to dynamites
WORLD Wildfires rip through California wine country, tens of thousands flee

Wildfires rip through California wine country, tens of thousands flee

Tens of thousands of Californians were forced to flee their homes in the world-famous Napa and Sonoma wine regions on Sept. 28 as another new wildfire fanned by fierce winds killed three people.    
ECONOMY Economic confidence improves in September

Economic confidence improves in September

The confidence in the Turkish economy advanced month-on-month in September, according to official data released on Sept. 29. 
SPORTS ‘Intercontinental Derby’ ends in goalless draw

‘Intercontinental Derby’ ends in goalless draw

There were no goal celebrations in Turkish Süper Lig’s “Intercontinental Derby” between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe on Sept. 27, with the two sides settling for one point each.