SALT’s Thursday Cinema to kick off in June

  • May 27 2022 07:00:00

SALT’s Thursday Cinema to kick off in June

ISTANBUL
SALT’s Thursday Cinema to kick off in June

A new program of SALT’s Thursday Cinema titled “What is normal, anyway?” will kick off on June 2 with a selection of documentary and fiction films from Kazakhstan to Singapore and Japan to Germany and Italy, exploring the notion of normality in a post-pandemic world.

The program reflects upon shared concerns of our current time while accentuating emerging possibilities of the ways we relate to the world.

Posed as a rhetorical question, “What is normal, anyway?” tackles the idea of social constructs through unique settings of diverse cultures, and examines how established ways affect the complex and vast systems we live in. Bringing the notion of normality into question through individual and collective narratives, the selection also highlights the potential of storytelling in envisioning the future.

The first screening of the program, “Sary mysyq [Yellow Cat]” will take place on June 2 at 7 p.m in SALT Beyoğlu’s Walk-in Cinema.

The film follows the story of Kermek and his beloved, Eva, through the Kazakh steppes and witnesses his journey and aspiration of building a movie theater in the mountains.

Each film will be shown at SALT Beyoğlu’s Walk-in Cinema every Thursday at 7 p.m. until July 10. The films will also be screened from Friday until Sunday midnight every week and be streamed via saltonline.org.

All films included in the program will be streamed in their original language with Turkish subtitles and can only be accessed by online audiences in Turkey.

What is normal anyway,

TURKEY Law against digital disinformation submitted to parliament

Law against digital disinformation submitted to parliament
MOST POPULAR

  1. Scorching heat to impact across country by weekend

    Scorching heat to impact across country by weekend

  2. Anatolian Pars taped after decade

    Anatolian Pars taped after decade

  3. 400,000 Europeans visit Turkey for health tourism

    400,000 Europeans visit Turkey for health tourism

  4. Erdoğan slams CHP leader over remarks against public servants

    Erdoğan slams CHP leader over remarks against public servants

  5. Turkey to take necessary steps against attacks from Syria: FM

    Turkey to take necessary steps against attacks from Syria: FM
Recommended
Abuse accusations by ex-wife are ‘outlandish’

Abuse accusations by ex-wife are ‘outlandish’
Ellen DeGeneres ends pioneering talk show under cloud

Ellen DeGeneres ends pioneering talk show under cloud
Maguy Marin to perform in Turkey for first time

Maguy Marin to perform in Turkey for first time
Cannes can’t help falling in love with ‘Elvis’

Cannes can’t help falling in love with ‘Elvis’
‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: A guide to the new ‘Star Wars’ series

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: A guide to the new ‘Star Wars’ series
Rhythm of art to beat at Atatürk Culture Center

Rhythm of art to beat at Atatürk Culture Center
WORLD Baby formula shortage highlights racial disparities

Baby formula shortage highlights racial disparities

Capri Isidoro broke down in tears sitting on a chair at the office of a lactation consultant. The mother of two had been struggling to breastfeed her 1-month-old daughter ever since she was born, when the hospital gave the baby formula first without consulting her on her desire to breastfeed.
ECONOMY Confidence in economy improves in May

Confidence in economy improves in May

The economic confidence index gained 2.1 percent in May from April to stand at 96.7, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on May 26.

SPORTS World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

Turkey has set its seal on the World Women Boxing Championship held in Istanbul with five gold and two bronze medals, and the world champion boxers now turn their eyes to the 2024 Paris Olympics for new successes.