SALT’s Thursday Cinema to kick off in June

ISTANBUL

A new program of SALT’s Thursday Cinema titled “What is normal, anyway?” will kick off on June 2 with a selection of documentary and fiction films from Kazakhstan to Singapore and Japan to Germany and Italy, exploring the notion of normality in a post-pandemic world.

The program reflects upon shared concerns of our current time while accentuating emerging possibilities of the ways we relate to the world.

Posed as a rhetorical question, “What is normal, anyway?” tackles the idea of social constructs through unique settings of diverse cultures, and examines how established ways affect the complex and vast systems we live in. Bringing the notion of normality into question through individual and collective narratives, the selection also highlights the potential of storytelling in envisioning the future.

The first screening of the program, “Sary mysyq [Yellow Cat]” will take place on June 2 at 7 p.m in SALT Beyoğlu’s Walk-in Cinema.

The film follows the story of Kermek and his beloved, Eva, through the Kazakh steppes and witnesses his journey and aspiration of building a movie theater in the mountains.

Each film will be shown at SALT Beyoğlu’s Walk-in Cinema every Thursday at 7 p.m. until July 10. The films will also be screened from Friday until Sunday midnight every week and be streamed via saltonline.org.

All films included in the program will be streamed in their original language with Turkish subtitles and can only be accessed by online audiences in Turkey.