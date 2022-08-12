Salt of the earth: Israeli artist’s Dead Sea sculptures

  • August 12 2022 07:00:00

Salt of the earth: Israeli artist’s Dead Sea sculptures

EIN BOKEK, ISRAEL
Salt of the earth: Israeli artist’s Dead Sea sculptures

Israeli artist Sigalit Landau wades into the warm, briny waters of the Dead Sea to inspect her latest creation - everyday objects coated in salt crystals that glisten in the bright morning sun.

The lowest point on Earth is also Landau’s studio where she submerges objects from a ballet dress to a lampshade’s wire frame for weeks until they are magically transformed by ice-like layers of salt.

“These waters are like a laboratory,” said Landau, looking at a salt-encrusted coil of barbed wire, its sharp points now caked and rounded thanks to the mineral-rich water heated by the scorching desert sun.

“What you’re looking at,” she said with wonder, “are the barbs, which are very threatening and sharp and how they’ve actually become quite coated and kind of sealed off, snowy, flaky-looking.”

The Dead Sea, a popular tourist site flanked by dramatic mountain cliffs, constantly offers surprises in how it changes objects, Landau said: “You become very humble. What the sea wants, that’s what I’ll get.”

Landau works by suspending the objects in the salt lake from frames. Later, she carefully liberates the brittle artefacts with the help of several assistants.

Some objects are so heavy with the salt attached to them they need to be carried by four people.

Landau, whose Dead Sea fascination began with video art decades ago, said she has witnessed the “man-made disaster” now threatening the lake, which is bordered by Israel and the occupied West Bank on one side, and Jordan on the other.

Israel and Jordan have long diverted Jordan River waters feeding the lake while also exploiting its minerals.

The water level has dropped about a meter per year in recent decades, and the Dead Sea has lost a third of its surface area since 1960.

Landau worries it will vanish unless government policies change. “It’s disappearing and it shouldn’t,” she said. “It’s important enough and beautiful and a wonder.”

Dozens of Landau’s Dead Sea sculptures, as well as old and new video art installations, will be on display at the Israel Museum in October.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye contributes efforts for solution in Syria: MFA

Türkiye contributes efforts for solution in Syria: MFA
MOST POPULAR

  1. Singapore trims 2022 growth forecast

    Singapore trims 2022 growth forecast

  2. Turkish Airlines posts $737 mln profit in first half

    Turkish Airlines posts $737 mln profit in first half

  3. Turkish experts warn against anti-vaxxer claims

    Turkish experts warn against anti-vaxxer claims

  4. Finland, Sweden, Türkiye to meet soon for NATO bid: FM Çavuşoğlu

    Finland, Sweden, Türkiye to meet soon for NATO bid: FM Çavuşoğlu

  5. UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant

    UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant
Recommended
Women’s touch on Sardis ancient city

Women’s touch on Sardis ancient city
Metallica, Mariah Carey to play New York show for foreign aid

Metallica, Mariah Carey to play New York show for foreign aid
Ukraine assault sparks talk of Russian ‘cultural revolution’

Ukraine assault sparks talk of Russian ‘cultural revolution’
Disney+ subscribers surge as Netflix stumbles

Disney+ subscribers surge as Netflix stumbles
Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ jersey to be auctioned

Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ jersey to be auctioned
Stranded beluga whale rescued from Seine river

Stranded beluga whale rescued from Seine river
WORLD Trump calls for ‘immediate’ release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

Trump calls for ‘immediate’ release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

Former President Donald Trump called late Thursday for the “immediate” release of the federal warrant the FBI used to search his Florida estate, hours after the Justice Department had asked a court to unseal the warrant, with Attorney General Merrick Garland citing the “substantial public interest in this matter.”

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines posts $737 mln profit in first half

Turkish Airlines posts $737 mln profit in first half

Turkish Airlines has posted a net income of $737 million in the first half of 2022 with revenues in the second quarter exceeding the levels in 2019.
SPORTS 5th Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off with Turkish athletes shining

5th Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off with Turkish athletes shining

The fifth Islamic Solidarity Games, hosting some 4,200 international athletes coming to the Central Anatolian province, has started in Konya, while the Turkish team has bagged 40 medals.