‘Salt Bae’ slapped with $5 mln copyright suit over artwork of chef

  • April 16 2021 07:00:00

‘Salt Bae’ slapped with $5 mln copyright suit over artwork of chef

NEW YORK
‘Salt Bae’ slapped with $5 mln copyright suit over artwork of chef

Turkish butcher-turned-celebrity restauranteur Nusret Gökçe, internationally known as Salt Bae for his meat-cutting and salt-drizzling skills has been hit with a $5 million copyright infringement lawsuit by a New York artist, who alleges the social media star used his artwork all over the world without permission.

William Hicks says he and fellow artist Joseph Iurato were hired by Gökçe in September 2017 to make a mural of the restaurateur “in his signature salt-sprinkling pose,” according to a Manhattan federal lawsuit.

The first work was displayed in Gökçe’s Miami steakhouse and subsequent commissioned stencil murals also went up at his restaurants in Doha, Dubai and New York, the court papers say.

Only Hicks then found out in early 2020 that Gökçe and his companies were using the same image around the world in window displays, digital signs, menus, wipes, takeout bags and on the label for his line of seasonings, all without the artist’s permission, the court documents allege.

“Defendants were engaging in widespread, unauthorized distribution and use of the original works in, among other places, Nusr-et’s steakhouses and Saltbae Burger restaurants in New York, Dubai and Istanbul,” the suit charges.

“Defendants also unilaterally decided that they would instead unlawfully adapt, create, and distribute unauthorized derivative versions of the original works to display in Nusr-et steakhouse locations in at least Abu Dhabi, Ankara, [Istanbul’s] Etiler, [Greece’s] Mykonos, and [Turkey’s] Bodrum Yalıkavak Marina,” the court documents claim.

Hicks allegedly sent a cease-and-desist letter demanding that they stop using the original artworks in April 2020.

But Gökçe and the companies “doubled down on their already widespread infringement, expanding their willful use of the Infringing Materials to locations in Doha, [Turkey’s] Marmaris, Boston, Dallas and several additional locations in Istanbul,” the suit claims.

In 2019, Gökçe also was accused of taking a cut of employees’ tips at his restaurant in New York.

Four former waiters had received $230,000 from Gökçe in a settlement one day before a court trial in Manhattan, after he allegedly fired them from his New York restaurant for asking questions about tips.

The persona of ‘Salt Bae’ first rose to international attention after an Instagram video showed his peculiar way of sprinkling salt on his meats.

The video went viral on social media in a short time, with many users commenting about his unique skills, and helped to vitalize Gökçe’s career as a celebrity chef.

Art,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines suspends Russia flights

    Turkish Airlines suspends Russia flights

  2. Turkey vows continued dialogue with Greece

    Turkey vows continued dialogue with Greece

  3. No damage to Turkish drone maker from Canadian move: Bayraktar

    No damage to Turkish drone maker from Canadian move: Bayraktar

  4. Russians ‘upset’ about Moscow’s flight suspension decision against Turkey

    Russians ‘upset’ about Moscow’s flight suspension decision against Turkey

  5. Turkey gives US non-paper on roadmap to proceed on bilateral ties: FM

    Turkey gives US non-paper on roadmap to proceed on bilateral ties: FM
Recommended
Topkapı Palace Seraglio to host more visitors

Topkapı Palace Seraglio to host more visitors
New platform to promote Turkish dramas to the world

New platform to promote Turkish dramas to the world
Book sheds light on creative world of contemporary artists

Book sheds light on creative world of contemporary artists
Sotheby’s sale of digital-only artwork fetches $16.8 million

Sotheby’s sale of digital-only artwork fetches $16.8 million
Experts restore Yıldız Palace’s 120-year-old ornate carpet

Experts restore Yıldız Palace’s 120-year-old ornate carpet
Diorama artist creates the world in her dream

Diorama artist creates the world in her dream
WORLD US imposes wide array of sanctions on Russia for malign actions

US imposes wide array of sanctions on Russia for 'malign' actions

The United States on April 15 imposed a broad array of sanctions on Russia, including curbs to its sovereign debt market, to punish it for interfering in last year’s U.S. election, cyber hacking, bullying Ukraine and other alleged malign actions.
ECONOMY Private sector foreign debt up in February

Private sector foreign debt up in February

Outstanding short- and long-term debts of Turkey’s private sector rose this February, the Turkish Central Bank said on April 15. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş ordered to pay $2.1 mln for ex-manager Avcı

Beşiktaş ordered to pay $2.1 mln for ex-manager Avcı

Beşiktaş football club on April 15 was ordered to pay 17.3 million Turkish liras ($2.1 million) for their former manager Abdullah Avcı as compensation for the termination of his contract.