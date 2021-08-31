'Salt Bae' moves to house of 'The Grand Poet'

  • August 31 2021 07:00:00

'Salt Bae' moves to house of 'The Grand Poet'

ISTANBUL
Salt Bae moves to house of The Grand Poet

World-renowned Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, known as the Salt Bae, has moved to an apartment once owned by 20th-century Turkish playwright Abdülhak Hâmid Tarhan, popularly known as “Şair-i Azam” (The Grand Poet).

After spending a year monitoring his 14 restaurants across the globe, Gökçe decided to spend more time in Istanbul.

Moving out of his residence suite in the Beşiktaş district, he moved into the famous Maçka Palace he bought for $50 million in 2019 in the Şişli district.

“He chose to live in a very special apartment in Maçka Palace,” daily Hürriyet reported on Aug. 30.

According to the daily, Gökçe designed the apartment once owned by Tarhan. The author of the famous poem ‘Makber’ died in 1937 in this apartment, it said.

Born in 1852, Tarhan, also nicknamed “Dahi-i Azam” (The Grand Genious), was one of the leading lights of the Turkish Romantic period. Working in Ottoman embassies across Europe, he became a member of the senate in 1908.

After series of internet videos and memes that went viral, 38-year-old Gökçe, who runs Nusr-Et, a chain of luxury steak houses, became famous worldwide for his peculiar way of cutting meat and sprinkling salt over it, which earned him the name “Salt Bae.”

Turkey,

WORLD Leaded petrol runs out of gas, century after first warnings: UN

Leaded petrol runs out of gas, century after first warnings: UN
MOST POPULAR

  1. It smells bad in Northern Cyprus

    It smells bad in Northern Cyprus

  2. Turkey to build crescent-star shaped combined military HQs in Ankara

    Turkey to build crescent-star shaped combined military HQs in Ankara

  3. Turkey may consider future request to run Kabul airport: Defense chief

    Turkey may consider future request to run Kabul airport: Defense chief

  4. Victory Day and establishment of the Turkish Republic

    Victory Day and establishment of the Turkish Republic

  5. Austrian court rules to extradite Turkish businessman to Turkey

    Austrian court rules to extradite Turkish businessman to Turkey
Recommended
Turkey working to keep Syrian oil slick from reaching Northern Cyprus: VP Oktay

Turkey working to keep Syrian oil slick from reaching Northern Cyprus: VP Oktay
Turkey included in EU Digital COVID Certificate system

Turkey included in EU Digital COVID Certificate system
Erdoğan holds talks with UAE crown prince

Erdoğan holds talks with UAE crown prince
Villagers transport hay bales by zipline

Villagers transport hay bales by zipline
Turkish businessman succumbs to death after swallowing bee

Turkish businessman succumbs to death after swallowing bee
Donkey under protection gives birth

Donkey under protection gives birth
WORLD Leaded petrol runs out of gas, century after first warnings: UN

Leaded petrol runs out of gas, century after first warnings: UN

The use of leaded petrol has been eradicated from the globe, a milestone that will prevent more than 1.2 million premature deaths and save world economies over $2.4 trillion annually, the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) said on Aug. 30.

ECONOMY Fishing season set to open amid calls to work on ‘sustainability’

Fishing season set to open amid calls to work on ‘sustainability’

Turkey’s annual fishing season will open tomorrow after a 4.5-month ban as experts call for efforts to ensure the sustainability of sea products.

SPORTS Turkish athletes bag silver, bronze medals at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

Turkish athletes bag silver, bronze medals at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

Turkey’s Nihat Türkmenoğlu and Bahattin Hekimoğlu won a silver and bronze medal in archery at the 2020 Paralympic Games on Aug. 30.