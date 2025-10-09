Salmon exports hit $369 million in nine months of 2025

Türkiye’s salmon exports approached $369 million in the first nine months of the year, according to data from the Eastern Black Sea Exporters’ Association (DKİB).

Farmed in cages in the Black Sea after being raised to a certain weight in inland facilities, Turkish salmon found buyers in 30 countries between January and September.

During this period, Türkiye exported 55,738 tons of salmon, generating $368.9 million in revenue.

This marked a significant increase compared to the same period last year, when exports totaled $321 million.

The top three export destinations were Russia, Vietnam and Belarus. Russia alone accounted for more than two-thirds of the total, with imports worth $256 million, followed by Vietnam at $30.5 million and Belarus at $27.8 million.

İsmail Kobya, head of DKİB’s Aquaculture Committee, said demand for Turkish salmon continues to grow strongly, particularly in Russia and Far Eastern markets, while interest from European countries is also on the rise.

He expressed confidence that exports would surpass $450 million by year-end.

Highlighting the product’s rising global profile, Kobya noted that Turkish salmon is increasingly winning a place on dining tables worldwide thanks to its flavor and quality.

“We are working to strengthen the marketing power of our exporters, help them expand into new markets and ensure that production capacity develops in a sustainable way,” he said.

 

