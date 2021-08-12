Sakıp Sabancı Museum to start open-air activities

ISTANBUL

Sakıp Sabancı Museum (SSM) will host open-air activities throughout the summer.

The first of the events, the Summer in the Garden Festival, organized by Hakan Erdoğan Productions, will start today with the theme “Invitation to Joy” and continue until Sept. 10.

Names such as Jiri Barta, Terezie Fialova, Today’s Quintet, Bilal Karaman, Ergün Şençiler, Ahmet Özden, Hacı Rüstem Çeembeli, Peter Sarik Trio and pianist Can Çakmur will take the stage at the festival.

In its fifth year, the Stage at the Museum event will be organized around the theme “We are Here and Now, My Love!” between Aug. 17 and 22. Theater plays will be organized by various theater troupes in the event.

The “Suare in the Museum,” which was started by the Sakıp Sabancı Museum in 2017 on its terrace overlooking the Bosphorus to keep the open-air cinema tradition alive, will be held this year between Sept. 14 and 19.

Lütfi Akad’s “Susuz Yaz,” Atıf Yılmaz’s “Ah Güzel Istanbul,” Memduh Ün’s “Üç Arkadaş,” Aslı Özge’s “Köprüdekiler,” Ümit Ünal, Kudret Sabancı, Selim Demirdelen, Yücel Yolcu and Ömür Atay’s “Anlat Istanbul,” Fatih Akın’s “İstanbul Hafızası: Köprüyü Geçmek,” Reha Erdem’s “Hayat Var” and Metin Erksan’s “Sevmek Zamanı” films will be shown as part of the event.

Organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV), the 49th Istanbul Music Festival will host the BIFO Special: Borusan Quartet and Paul Meyer concert on Aug. 25, and the Istanbul Fringe Festival’s “m.u.t.a.n.t.e” show on Sept. 22 at the SSM.

SSM will also continue to host the “Families with Strollers” program, organized for babies and toddlers aged 18-36 months and their families on Aug. 13, 17 and 27 as part of the Learning Programs.

The program aims to activate the senses of children and to contribute to their physical, emotional and cognitive development through games and exercises.

As part of the Adult Learning Programs, a painting workshop will also be held at the SSM Garden on Aug. 18 and 25.

The events will end with the piano recital of the world-famous Turkish pianist Can Çakmur on Sept. 10. Tickets for the events can be purchased through Biletix and Passo.