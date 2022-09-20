SAHA Expo defense fair to be held in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
SAHA EXPO Defense and Aerospace Exhibition will be held in Istanbul, between Sept. 25-28 at Istanbul Expo Center.

SAHA EXPO 2022 Exhibition, which is the world’s first hybrid 3D defense industry exhibition, will take place across six exhibition halls on an area of 60,000 square meters, enabling participants to attend the live events and connect with current and potential business partners, key contacts and suppliers.

It will then continue to be at the service of participants and visitors for a period of three months as a virtual exhibition.

A wide range of participants, including national and international delegations, defense ministers, senior procurement staff, contractors/OEM, system integrators, SME’s, industry professionals, subcontractors, major manufacturers, service providers, suppliers, universities and media will be attending this exhibition.

During the event, B2B meetings will be held between major platform manufacturers and other participating businesses that provide systems, subsystems, components and parts as well as G2B meetings between delegations and participating businesses, and G2G meetings between Turkish civil and military authorities and international delegations.

The third edition of SAHA EXPO Defense and Aerospace Physical Exhibition will host over 600 exhibitors from 25 countries showcasing the latest technologies.

Ahead of the fair, officials from SAHA Istanbul Defense, Aviation and Space Clustering Association, which is organizing the event in Istanbul, held talks at the MSPO International Defense Exhibition in Poland earlier this month.

Türkiye participated in MSPO as the Lead Nation along with some 30 companies, including Aselsan, Havelsan, MKE, Roketsan and Baykar.

“SAHA Istanbul with its 18 members and Turkish businesspeople representing the leading firms in the defense industry held important talks during the exhibition which will help the bilateral trade volume between Türkiye and Poland reach $10 billion,” said Haluk Bayraktar, chairman of the board of SAHA Istanbul.

