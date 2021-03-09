Sadie Benning films at Pera online

  • March 09 2021 07:00:00

Sadie Benning films at Pera online

ISTANBUL
Sadie Benning films at Pera online

Pera Film presents a retrospective selection of films and short videos by Sadie Benning, one of the leading figures of experimental cinema in the U.S. In a program titled “Sadie Benning: Resilience Diaries,” six of Benning’s works will be presented online.

Benning began making videos at the age of 15, using a Fisher Price Pixelvision toy camera. Benning’s early works were made in the privacy of their childhood bedroom, using scrawled and handwritten text from diary entries to record thoughts and images that reveal the longings and complexities of a developing identity.

Evoking in turn playful seduction and painful honesty, Benning’s floating, close-up camera functions as a witness to their intimate revelations, and as an accomplice in defining their evocative experimental form. Sadie’s work emerges from a place half-innocent and half-adult with all the honesty, humor, and desperation of a personality just coming into self-awareness, trapped and uneasy.

Despite the attention that these movies received, the works were developed at a time, as Benning now reflects, before they fully understood their transgender, nonbinary identity. Their more recent work moves beyond the Pixelvision camera and into animation, film and installation.

The program, which kicked off on March 8, will continue through March 22 and feature “Living Inside,” a short film that expresses the sadness and isolation Benning experienced at 16, when she took a three-week retreat from school; “If Every Girl Had a Diary,” where her camera, acting alternately as confessor and accuser, captures Benning’s anger and frustration at feeling trapped by social prejudices; “Girl Power,” a video inspired by the “riot grrrl” movement, expressing Benning’s personal rebellion against school, family, and female stereotypes; “It Wasn’t Love,” which illustrates Benning’s lustful encounter with a “bad girl,” through the gender posturing and genre interplay of Hollywood stereotypes; “The Judy Spots,” which introduces Judy, a paper maché puppet who ruminates on her position in society; and “German Song,” a short film shot in black and white super 8, that follows a wandering, disengaged youth.

The films will be streamed at peramuseum.org and will only be accessible to online audiences in Turkey.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Stricter measures may be in the offing amid normalization phase

    Stricter measures may be in the offing amid normalization phase

  2. Livestock-guarding dogs breed Turkish pride

    Livestock-guarding dogs breed Turkish pride

  3. King Road comes to light in Bodrum

    King Road comes to light in Bodrum

  4. Turkish Airlines ranks 1st in European daily flights

    Turkish Airlines ranks 1st in European daily flights

  5. Turkey one of rare countries dodging COVID-19 with least damage: Erdoğan

    Turkey one of rare countries dodging COVID-19 with least damage: Erdoğan
Recommended
Gulf opens door to public Jewish life amid Israel ties

Gulf opens door to public Jewish life amid Israel ties
Prominent actor Rasim Öztekin dies at age 62

Prominent actor Rasim Öztekin dies at age 62
Göbeklitepe targets 1 mln visitors in 2021

Göbeklitepe targets 1 mln visitors in 2021
Interest rises in secondhand objects amid pandemic

Interest rises in secondhand objects amid pandemic
Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift

Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift
Prodigy plays 10 instruments

Prodigy plays 10 instruments
WORLD Herd immunity is goal: Turkish-German vaccine developer

Herd immunity is goal: Turkish-German vaccine developer

The Turkish-German scientist who co-developed the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine said on March 8 the "grand mission" is "herd immunity" with enough jabs administered to tame the virus.  
ECONOMY Turkey extends ban on layoffs for 2 more months

Turkey extends ban on layoffs for 2 more months

Aimed at protecting employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkey extended a ban on layoffs for another two months starting as of March 17, according to a presidential decree published on Official Gazette early on March 9. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş takes over league lead

Beşiktaş takes over league lead

Beşiktaş climbed atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings over the weekend after Galatasaray was held to a shocking 2-2 draw against Sivasspor at home on March 7.