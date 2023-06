Sabancı Museum invites Yoga lovers

ISTANBUL

Organized by the Sakıp Sabancı Museum in collaboration with Cihangir Yoga, Müzede Yoga (Yoga in the Museum) celebrates its 10th anniversary on June 10 with an all-day program. The event will start early in the morning at SSM's Fıstıklı Terrace and continue at the Seed. Participants can register for Yoga classes at the Museum free of charge on the museum’s website. Yoga in the Museum will continue every Wednesday until the end of September.