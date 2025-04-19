Sabancı Foundation celebrates 50 years of philanthropy

The Sabancı Foundation hosted a special reception for its long-time partners, supporters, and changemakers in celebration of 50 years of impactful philanthropy.

Honoring a legacy of social contribution and commitment to a more equal future, the event was hosted by Güler Sabancı, the foundation’s chairwoman of the board of trustees.

Speaking at the reception, Sabancı emphasized the transformation the now-50-year-old foundation has undergone since its establishment.

She noted that what began with a donation by her grandmother, Sadıka Sabancı, and the Sabancı siblings evolved into a strong and influential philanthropic family, now led by the third and fourth generations.

"As we embark on a new chapter, we held a strategic foresight conference with experts from both Türkiye and abroad to shape our direction. Staying true to the founding philosophy that defines our roots, we have updated our purpose and philanthropic approach to align with today’s world: ‘We support social development for a more equal and sustainable future,’” Sabancı said in her remarks.

According to Sabancı, this renewed focus will serve as a guiding compass in the years ahead.

In line with its refreshed strategy, the foundation will consolidate its efforts under three core themes: quality and inclusive education, gender equality and access to social and cultural life.

Noting the growing importance of global trends, Sabancı pointed to climate change and environmental degradation as the most pressing issues shaping the future of philanthropy.

“This trend was also echoed during our search conference. Climate emergency and the disasters it creates are exacerbating social inequalities,” she said, adding that tackling climate change and disaster resilience will now form a central focus of the foundation’s roadmap.

Two major highlights of the evening were the launch of a documentary capturing the foundation’s philanthropic legacy and a commemorative book titled “50 Years of Story.”

The documentary was produced by Zeynep Atakan, written by Zeynep Miraç and directed by Selçuk Metin. The book, authored by Miraç and designed by Bülent Erkmen, was also introduced to guests for the first time.

