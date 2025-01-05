S.Korean court rejects impeached president’s objection to arrest warrant

S.Korean court rejects impeached president’s objection to arrest warrant

SEOUL
S.Korean court rejects impeached president’s objection to arrest warrant

A South Korea court on Sunday rejected President Yoon Suk Yeol’s objection to the execution of an order to detain him, according to local media.

A local court in the capital Seoul rejected objections raised by Yoon's lawyer to the arrest warrant for the impeached president, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

Earlier, Yoon’s legal team said that they would file a complaint against the head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and police officers for trying to execute a warrant to detain Yoon.

On Friday, the corruption office tried to detain Yoon but presidential security forces blocked them.

The arrest warrant, issued last week, remains valid until Monday.

Yoon was impeached on Dec. 14 and is now awaiting a Constitutional Court trial that will determine whether he is permanently removed from office or reinstated over his failed attempt on Dec. 3 to impose martial law. The court’s decision could take up to six months.

Yoon is the first sitting president in South Korean history to face charges of insurrection and treason, along with a travel ban.

This is also the first time an arrest warrant has been issued for a sitting president in South Korea.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() FM highlights Ankaras commitment to Syrian stability, regional peace

FM highlights Ankara's commitment to Syrian stability, regional peace
LATEST NEWS

  1. FM highlights Ankara's commitment to Syrian stability, regional peace

    FM highlights Ankara's commitment to Syrian stability, regional peace

  2. Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations

    Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations

  3. AKP set to submit cybersecurity bill to parliament

    AKP set to submit cybersecurity bill to parliament

  4. Probe against Bolu mayor over remarks on Syrians

    Probe against Bolu mayor over remarks on Syrians

  5. Erdoğan: Goal is a 'terrorism-free' Türkiye

    Erdoğan: Goal is a 'terrorism-free' Türkiye
Recommended
Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations

Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations
Israelis protest for deal as Hamas releases video of Gaza hostage

Israelis protest for deal as Hamas releases video of Gaza hostage
Massive storm slams US with snow, ice, bitter cold

Massive storm slams US with snow, ice, bitter cold
Italys Meloni pays surprise visit to Trump

Italy's Meloni pays surprise visit to Trump

South Koreans protest as Yoon arrest deadline nears

South Koreans protest as Yoon arrest deadline nears
Zelensky claims heavy Russian, North Korean losses in Kursk

Zelensky claims heavy Russian, North Korean losses in Kursk
WORLD Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations

Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem has said that the group is prepared to respond to Israeli violations of their Lebanon ceasefire even before the expiry of a 60-day deadline for Israel to withdraw.
ECONOMY China’s Central Bank vows moderately loose monetary policy

China’s Central Bank vows 'moderately loose' monetary policy

China's Central Bank has outlined a "moderately loose" monetary plan aimed at boosting domestic demand to spur growth, days after President Xi Jinping called for more proactive macroeconomic policies.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿