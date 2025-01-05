S.Korean court rejects impeached president’s objection to arrest warrant

SEOUL

A South Korea court on Sunday rejected President Yoon Suk Yeol’s objection to the execution of an order to detain him, according to local media.

A local court in the capital Seoul rejected objections raised by Yoon's lawyer to the arrest warrant for the impeached president, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

Earlier, Yoon’s legal team said that they would file a complaint against the head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials and police officers for trying to execute a warrant to detain Yoon.

On Friday, the corruption office tried to detain Yoon but presidential security forces blocked them.

The arrest warrant, issued last week, remains valid until Monday.

Yoon was impeached on Dec. 14 and is now awaiting a Constitutional Court trial that will determine whether he is permanently removed from office or reinstated over his failed attempt on Dec. 3 to impose martial law. The court’s decision could take up to six months.

Yoon is the first sitting president in South Korean history to face charges of insurrection and treason, along with a travel ban.

This is also the first time an arrest warrant has been issued for a sitting president in South Korea.