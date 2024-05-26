S Korean, Chinese and Japanese leaders meet in Seoul

S Korean, Chinese and Japanese leaders meet in Seoul

SEOUL
S Korean, Chinese and Japanese leaders meet in Seoul

South Korea’s president reportedly called for a greater Chinese role in addressing concerns about North Korean nuclear threats during a meeting with the visiting Chinese premier on Sunday, on the eve of a trilateral meeting involving Japan’s leader.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held rounds of bilateral talks among themselves yesterday to discuss ways to enhance cooperation and other issues. They were set to meet today for a trilateral session, the first such meeting in more than four years.

No major announcement is expected from Monday’s three-way gathering. But observers say that just resuming their highest-level, three-way talks is a good sign and suggests the three Asian neighbors are intent on improving relations. Their trilateral meeting was supposed to happen annually but it had stalled since the last one in December 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and complex ties among the three countries.

Yoon and Li agreed to launch a new South Korean-Chinese dialogue channel involving senior diplomats and defense officials in mid-June. They also agreed to restart negotiations to expand the free trade agreement and reactivate dormant bodies on personnel exchanges, investments and other issues, according to Yoon’s office.

Chinese state media reported Li told Yoon that the two countries should safeguard the stability of their deeply intertwined industrial and supply chains and resist turning economic and trade issues into political and security-related issues.

Yoon also asked China, as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, to contribute to promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula, while speaking about North Korea’s nuclear program and its deepening military ties with Russia, according to South Korean media reports.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade
LATEST NEWS

  1. Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

    Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

  2. Berzeg laid to rest after yearlong disappearance

    Berzeg laid to rest after yearlong disappearance

  3. Ministry launches fieldwork to address low fertility rate

    Ministry launches fieldwork to address low fertility rate

  4. Youth to present report on new charter to parliament

    Youth to present report on new charter to parliament

  5. Bus driver detained after fatal crash in southern Türkiye

    Bus driver detained after fatal crash in southern Türkiye
Recommended
Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade
Armenia detains 273 anti-government protesters

Armenia detains 273 anti-government protesters
Spain pledges 1 bln euros in military aid to Kiev as Zelensky visits

Spain pledges 1 bln euros in military aid to Kiev as Zelensky visits
Ukrainians risk lives to flee draft via icy Romanian pass

Ukrainians risk lives to flee draft via icy Romanian pass
EUs Borrell urges enforcement of UN court order on Israel offensive

EU's Borrell urges enforcement of UN court order on Israel offensive
Media watchdog files ICC case over journalists deaths in Gaza

Media watchdog files ICC case over journalists' deaths in Gaza
Cyclone batters Bangladesh and India

Cyclone batters Bangladesh and India
WORLD Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

Saudi Arabia named a new ambassador to Damascus on May 26, state media has said, more than a year after the two Arab nations resumed ties following a prolonged rift over Syria's war.

ECONOMY Capacity utilization, business confidence decline in May

Capacity utilization, business confidence decline in May

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) in the key manufacturing sector fell, while business morale deteriorated in May, according to official data released on May 27.

SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿