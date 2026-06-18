S Korea launches probe into ballot paper shortages

S Korea launches probe into ballot paper shortages

SEOUL
S Korea launches probe into ballot paper shortages

South Korea’s parliament on Thursday gave the green light for an investigation into ballot paper shortages that disrupted municipal elections this month and fueled political tensions.

Dozens of polling stations experienced unprecedented ballot paper shortages on June 3 for the first nationwide vote since President Lee Jae Myung took office a year ago.

The controversy prompted the resignation of National Election Commission (NEC) chief Roh Tae-ak and sparked demonstrations by South Koreans demanding a reelection.

Protesters have blocked access to an Olympic gymnasium that served as a vote-counting center ever since.

The new parliamentary investigation will seek to establish “the causes of the unprecedented ballot paper shortages and the election commission’s inadequate response,” said Yoon Sang-hyun, a lawmaker from the main opposition People Power Party (PPP).

It will aim “to clearly establish accountability,” Yoon, who heads the investigation committee, said during a live-streamed National Assembly plenary session ahead of yesterday’s vote.

The PPP, which suffered major election losses outside of Seoul, said yesterday it had filed appeals covering seven regions, including the capital, with the NEC.

Under the country’s election laws, the commission has 60 days to decide whether serious irregularities occurred.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Germany vow to deepen trade ties

Türkiye, Germany vow to deepen trade ties
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Germany vow to deepen trade ties

    Türkiye, Germany vow to deepen trade ties

  2. Israel, Hezbollah reach ceasefire deal

    Israel, Hezbollah reach ceasefire deal

  3. Erdoğan casts Türkiye as central actor in regional diplomacy

    Erdoğan casts Türkiye as central actor in regional diplomacy

  4. 1 dead in Russian hits on ships in Black Sea

    1 dead in Russian hits on ships in Black Sea

  5. Ex-minister in S Korea jailed for martial law fiasco role

    Ex-minister in S Korea jailed for martial law fiasco role
Recommended
Israel, Hezbollah reach ceasefire deal

Israel, Hezbollah reach ceasefire deal
1 dead in Russian hits on ships in Black Sea

1 dead in Russian hits on ships in Black Sea
Ex-minister in S Korea jailed for martial law fiasco role

Ex-minister in S Korea jailed for martial law fiasco role
UN demands RSF halt ‘imminent offensive’ in Sudan

UN demands RSF halt ‘imminent offensive’ in Sudan
24 more killed as Israel keeps attacking Lebanon

24 more killed as Israel keeps attacking Lebanon
US-Israel rift deepens as Vance rebukes critics of Iran deal

US-Israel rift deepens as Vance rebukes critics of Iran deal
US pushes for full Syria integration by end of year

US pushes for full Syria integration by end of year
WORLD Israel, Hezbollah reach ceasefire deal

Israel, Hezbollah reach ceasefire deal

Israel and Hezbollah agreed a ceasefire on June 19, a U.S. official said, after deadly exchanges between the two sides in Lebanon once again put a deal to end the Middle East war under strain, less than two days after it was signed.

ECONOMY Defense companies gain greater weight in Turkish industry

Defense companies gain greater weight in Turkish industry

Turkish defense and aerospace companies increased their presence among the top-ranked firms in the Istanbul Chamber of Industry’s (ISO) 2025 list of Türkiye’s 500 Largest Industrial Enterprises, based on net sales from production.

SPORTS Magical Messi equals World Cup goals record as Argentina win

Magical Messi equals World Cup goals record as Argentina win

Lionel Messi opened his record-breaking sixth World Cup with a hat-trick to become the tournament's joint all-time top scorer on June 16 as holders Argentina launched their bid for back-to-back titles with a dazzling 3-0 rout of Algeria.
﻿