S Korea launches probe into ballot paper shortages

SEOUL

South Korea’s parliament on Thursday gave the green light for an investigation into ballot paper shortages that disrupted municipal elections this month and fueled political tensions.

Dozens of polling stations experienced unprecedented ballot paper shortages on June 3 for the first nationwide vote since President Lee Jae Myung took office a year ago.

The controversy prompted the resignation of National Election Commission (NEC) chief Roh Tae-ak and sparked demonstrations by South Koreans demanding a reelection.

Protesters have blocked access to an Olympic gymnasium that served as a vote-counting center ever since.

The new parliamentary investigation will seek to establish “the causes of the unprecedented ballot paper shortages and the election commission’s inadequate response,” said Yoon Sang-hyun, a lawmaker from the main opposition People Power Party (PPP).

It will aim “to clearly establish accountability,” Yoon, who heads the investigation committee, said during a live-streamed National Assembly plenary session ahead of yesterday’s vote.

The PPP, which suffered major election losses outside of Seoul, said yesterday it had filed appeals covering seven regions, including the capital, with the NEC.

Under the country’s election laws, the commission has 60 days to decide whether serious irregularities occurred.