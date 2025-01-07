S Korea investigators seek new warrant for Yoon

S Korea investigators seek new warrant for Yoon

SEOUL
S Korea investigators seek new warrant for Yoon

Supporters of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attend a rally to oppose his impeachment near the presidential residence in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

South Korean anti-graft investigators were holding on Tuesday for a new court-ordered arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose failed martial law bid threw the country into turmoil.

The former star prosecutor has refused questioning three times over a bungled martial law decree last month which plunged South Korea into its worst political crisis in decades.

As anti-graft officials seek a new warrant from the same court that issued the first order, Yoon remains holed up in his residence surrounded by hundreds of guards preventing his detention.

"The Joint Investigation Headquarters today refiled a warrant with the Seoul Western District Court to extend the arrest warrant for defendant Yoon," the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) said in a statement late on Jan. 6.

"Details regarding the validity period cannot be disclosed", the CIO added after the initial seven-day warrant expired.

If investigators are able to detain Yoon, he would become the first sitting president in South Korean history to be arrested.

Yoon is being investigated on charges of insurrection and, if formally arrested and convicted, faces prison or, at worst, the death penalty.

His lawyers repeatedly said the initial warrant was "unlawful," pledging to take further legal action against it.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75
LATEST NEWS

  1. Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

    Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75

  2. Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

    Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

  3. Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

    Brussels imposes unfair trade barriers, says Beijing

  4. Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

    Japanese PM Ishiba heads to Malaysia and Indonesia

  5. Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings

    Istanbul tops 2024 global traffic congestion rankings
Recommended
Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN
Lebanon set to finally elect president after two-year vacancy

Lebanon set to finally elect president after two-year vacancy
Yakuza leader pleads guilty in US court to conspiring to sell nuclear material

Yakuza leader pleads guilty in US court to conspiring to sell nuclear material
Assault on Chad presidential complex leaves 19 dead

Assault on Chad presidential complex leaves 19 dead
Hollywood ablaze as fires rage around Los Angeles

Hollywood ablaze as fires rage around Los Angeles
Uneasy Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitions

'Uneasy' Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitions
Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction

Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction
WORLD Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

 The U.N. on Wednesday reported severe Israeli restrictions on aid efforts in Gaza, where civilians are enduring "horrific levels of violence" amid ongoing attacks.
ECONOMY Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

The Treasury's cash balance ran a deficit of 2.1 trillion Turkish Liras ($63.7 billion) in 2024, the Treasury and Finance Ministry data has shown.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿