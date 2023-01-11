Russia's Wagner claims to control Ukraine's Soledar

MOSCOW

The head of Russia's mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said early Wednesday his fighters had taken control of Ukraine's city of Soledar after intense fighting this week, but said some "urban battles" continued.

"Wagner units have taken control of the whole territory of Soledar," Prigozhin said through his press service on social media, adding that there was fighting in the centre of the city.

The extent of Wagner's control over the city was unclear and AFP was not able to verify the claim.