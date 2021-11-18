Russia's Sberbank to lend $800 mln for Akkuyu NPP project

  • November 18 2021 09:28:00

Russia's Sberbank to lend $800 mln for Akkuyu NPP project

MOSCOW-Anadolu Agency
Russias Sberbank to lend $800 mln for Akkuyu NPP project

Russia's largest lender Sberbank will provide loans of $800 million for the construction of Turkey's first nuclear power plant (NPP), Akkuyu, the bank announced on Nov. 17.

The seven-year loan will be provided to the project company Akkuyu Nuclear JSC, a subsidiary of Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, according to Sberbank.

'The new lines of credit with the value of $800 million that we have opened this year enable Sberbank to maintain its leading position among the lenders of this major international project by Rosatom,' said Anatoly Popov, deputy chairman of Sberbank.

Sberbank is the first lender of the project, having already granted a $400 million seven-year loan in 2019.

The operation of the plant's first unit is due to start in 2023 when the country will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the republic. All the remaining three units are set to start operations by the end of 2026, at a rate of one per year.

The plant, which will have four VVER-1200 power reactors upon completion, will have a total installed capacity of 4,800 megawatts, produce 35 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually and meet around 10% of the country's power consumption when it is fully commissioned.

ECONOMY Turkeys external assets at $301.4 bln in September

Turkey's external assets at $301.4 bln in September

MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan vows to fight high interest rates, inflation

    President Erdoğan vows to fight high interest rates, inflation

  2. US affirms Turkey's military modernization needs, Pentagon says

    US affirms Turkey's military modernization needs, Pentagon says

  3. Moderate earthquake shakes Turkey’s northwest, no casualty reported

    Moderate earthquake shakes Turkey’s northwest, no casualty reported

  4. EU should take ‘concrete steps’ on relations with Turkey: Erdoğan

    EU should take ‘concrete steps’ on relations with Turkey: Erdoğan

  5. Israeli couple released from detention in Turkey

    Israeli couple released from detention in Turkey
Recommended
Turkeys external assets at $301.4 bln in September

Turkey's external assets at $301.4 bln in September

Turkey purchases fourth drill ship: Minister

Turkey purchases fourth drill ship: Minister
Turkey’s short-term external debt stock reaches $124.5 bln in September

Turkey’s short-term external debt stock reaches $124.5 bln in September

Saipem contracted to transport, install pipeline in Sakarya Gas Field

Saipem contracted to transport, install pipeline in Sakarya Gas Field
Public finance to remain important pillar of economic stability: Minister

Public finance to remain important pillar of economic stability: Minister
BBVA places $2.6 billion bid to gain ownership of Garanti

BBVA places $2.6 billion bid to gain ownership of Garanti
WORLD Germany sees surge in COVID cases, mulls new restrictions

Germany sees surge in COVID cases, mulls new restrictions

Germany’s disease control agency reported 52,826 new coronavirus cases on Nov. 17, a number that has roughly doubled in two weeks, stoking calls for fresh measures to curb the country’s steadily rising infections.

ECONOMY Turkeys external assets at $301.4 bln in September

Turkey's external assets at $301.4 bln in September

Turkey’s external assets stood at $301.4 billion at the end of September, marking an increase of 17.9% from the end of 2020, according to data released by the Turkish Central Bank said on Nov. 18.
SPORTS Turkey beat Montenegro 2-1, qualify for 2022 World Cup playoffs

Turkey beat Montenegro 2-1, qualify for 2022 World Cup playoffs

Turkey defeated Montenegro 2-1 in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifications Group G match on Nov. 16. 