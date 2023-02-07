Russia's Lavrov visits Mali in sign of deepening ties

Russia's Lavrov visits Mali in sign of deepening ties

BAMAKO
Russias Lavrov visits Mali in sign of deepening ties

Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Mali early Tuesday for talks with its junta leaders seeking Moscow's help in battling an Islamist insurgency that remains entrenched despite years of fighting.

Lavrov, who was in Iraq on Monday, was welcomed upon his arrival by his counterpart Abdoulaye Diop. The two men did not make any statements to journalists.

The visit of fewer than 24 hours will be his third trip to Africa since July, part of a bid to expand Russia's presence on the continent amid broad international isolation after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year.

Since taking control of Mali in two coups since August 2020, the military junta led by Colonel Assimi Goita has embraced Russian support to aid its anti-jihadist fight after evicting the forces of former colonial ruler France.

Several Malian officials have travelled to Moscow, but the visit by Lavrov is "the first of its kind" aimed at cementing "a new dynamic" for security and economic cooperation between the two countries, according to Mali's foreign ministry.

Lavrov will hold talks Tuesday with Goita, as well as with foreign affairs minister Diop, and a press conference is scheduled afterwards.

Mali has already received planes and attack helicopters from Moscow as well as several hundred Russian soldiers described by Mali's leaders as instructors who are helping to reinforce its defence and sovereignty.

Western officials and some rights groups say the fighters are actually paramilitaries with the Wagner group, who have been accused of brutal tactics and rights abuses elsewhere in Africa.

Mali's leaders have claimed successes against Islamists that have targeted the government for the past decade, a crisis that has claimed thousands of lives and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes.

But foreign observers, including the United Nations, have cast doubt on the claims, noting persistent attacks in the north and northeast of the country.

On Monday, the UN rights chief Volker Turk denounced Mali's expulsion of the agency's top human rights representative over the weekend, saying his work was "more crucial than ever". 

Lavrov's visit also comes amid uncertainty about whether Goita will stick to his agreement for a return to civilian rule in March 2024, especially if the security crisis continues.

Last month, the Coordination of Azawad Movements (CMA), a predominantly Tuareg alliance that fought the state for years before signing a peace deal in 2015, said it was pulling out of efforts to draft a new constitution, accusing the junta of foot-dragging.

Mali's new Russian allies are also accused by rights groups and witnesses of abuses against civilians, including by the UN's human rights envoy, which prompted his order to leave the country.

The military regime has repeatedly blocked attempts by the UN peacekeeping force, MINUSMA, to investigate reports of human rights abuses carried out by the armed forces.

As tensions with the international community rise, Moscow is hoping to seize a chance to expand its influence in the troubled region, with analysts noting that several African nations have declined to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In January, Lavrov slammed the West while accusing the US and its allies of "colonial methods" as he visited Angola, South Africa and Eswatini, insisting that Moscow sought relations on the continent built on "solidarity and support".

Diplomacy,

TÜRKIYE MHP leader calls for unity after quake disaster

MHP leader calls for unity after quake disaster
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP leader calls for unity after quake disaster

    MHP leader calls for unity after quake disaster

  2. Quake-hit Türkiye makes headlines in world media

    Quake-hit Türkiye makes headlines in world media

  3. Erdoğan declares state of emergency in 10 quake-hit provinces

    Erdoğan declares state of emergency in 10 quake-hit provinces

  4. UNESCO reviews quake damage to ancient sites

    UNESCO reviews quake damage to ancient sites

  5. Rescue teams across world rush to offer Türkiye aid after major quakes

    Rescue teams across world rush to offer Türkiye aid after major quakes
Recommended
French protesters hold more strikes over pension changes

French protesters hold more strikes over pension changes
White House: Improved surveillance caught Chinese balloon

White House: Improved surveillance caught Chinese balloon
Avalanches kill 9 in Italy, Austria as heavy snow hits Alps

Avalanches kill 9 in Italy, Austria as heavy snow hits Alps
US looks for Chinese balloon debris

US looks for Chinese balloon debris
Ukraine to replace defence minister after corruption scandals: MP

Ukraine to replace defence minister after corruption scandals: MP
Death toll in Chile forest fires rises to 23: official

Death toll in Chile forest fires rises to 23: official
WORLD French protesters hold more strikes over pension changes

French protesters hold more strikes over pension changes

Public transportation, schools and electricity, oil and gas supplies were disrupted on Tuesday in France as demonstrators were taking to the streets for a third round of nationwide strikes and protests against the government's pension reform plans.

ECONOMY Australian company saves bankrupt UK car battery firm

Australian company saves bankrupt UK car battery firm

Australian company Recharge Industries is to take over Britishvolt, a bankrupt startup planning a gigafactory for electric vehicle batteries in the U.K., administrators overseeing a rescue deal

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.