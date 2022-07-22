Russians buying residential properties in Istanbul

  • July 22 2022 07:00:00

Russians buying residential properties in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Russians buying residential properties in Istanbul

More and more Russians are buying homes in Istanbul, particularly in the Acıbadem quarter and around Bağdat Avenue, the high-end street on the Asian side of the city, real estate agents in the area have said.

Russian nationals have increased their purchase of residential properties in Türkiye after the conflict broke out in Ukraine. They have mostly been buying homes in the holiday destination of Antalya, on the Mediterranean coast.

However, young and wealthy Russians are now purchasing properties in Acıbadem and around Bağdat Avenue, real estate agents told daily Milliyet.

“Those people get to know the area on social media and contact us. They are seeking a vibrant social life and want to live in a posh neighborhood,” they added.

Bağdat Avenue is known for its luxurious department stores, cafes and restaurants.

Homes in Acıbadem and around Bağdat Avenue come with a price tag between 5 million to 20 million Turkish Liras. Russians not only buy properties but also rent houses in those areas, according to the real estate agents.

Demand has exploded since the war. Unlike Iranians and people from the Middle Eastern countries, Russians buy smaller, one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments, said Sühran Aras an expert at Coldwell Türkiye.

“They want to fully enjoy the city, they want to be near where the action is that’s why they prefer the Üsküdar district as well as Acıbadem and Bağdat Avenue,” Aras explained.

The main destination of Russian homebuyers is still Antalya, said Hakan Bucak, board chair of Mars Investments.

“For years, Russians have been vacationing in Antalya, they somehow got used to the city and they want to be with their family members and friends living in the province. The quality of the houses and the neighborhoods are not their priorities in Antalya,” Bucak said.

From January to June a total of 21,039 homes were sold to foreign nationals and 20.5 percent of those properties were bought by Russians, Bucak added.

Economy, property, Baghdad,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye’s top security board warns Greece over provocative acts

Türkiye’s top security board warns Greece over provocative acts
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russian model falls from roof to death in Istanbul

    Russian model falls from roof to death in Istanbul

  2. Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ’very mild symptoms’

    Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ’very mild symptoms’

  3. Some 20 pct of foreign real estate buyers seek citizenship: Study

    Some 20 pct of foreign real estate buyers seek citizenship: Study

  4. Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

    Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

  5. Gate of Hell opens to visitors

    Gate of Hell opens to visitors
Recommended
Tesla sells 75 percent of its holdings in bitcoin

Tesla sells 75 percent of its holdings in bitcoin
ADB slashes growth forecast for Asia

ADB slashes growth forecast for Asia
Turkish startups attract $1.4 billion investment in first half

Turkish startups attract $1.4 billion investment in first half
Central Bank keeps key rate unchanged

Central Bank keeps key rate unchanged
Construction work begins at Akkuyu for fourth reactor

Construction work begins at Akkuyu for fourth reactor
China to fine ride-hailing giant Didi more than $1 bln

China to fine ride-hailing giant Didi more than $1 bln
WORLD Italy heads to early election after Draghi’s coalition fails

Italy heads to early election after Draghi’s coalition fails

Italy is headed for an early election after its president accepted Premier Mario Draghi’s resignation on July 21 and decided there was no possibility for cobbling together another government following the rapid collapse of the ruling coalition.
ECONOMY ADB slashes growth forecast for Asia

ADB slashes growth forecast for Asia

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) yesterday slashed its 2022 growth forecast for developing Asia and warned economic conditions could worsen, as the war in Ukraine and supply chain disruptions drive up prices.

SPORTS Galatasaray tops in fan map of Türkiye

Galatasaray tops in fan map of Türkiye

Galatasaray has topped the list of football fans as per a survey conducted by a digital fan engagement platform to learn the socio-cultural habits and preferences of football lovers in Türkiye.