Russian warship ’seriously damaged’ in ammunition explosion

  • April 14 2022 08:59:00

Russian warship ’seriously damaged’ in ammunition explosion

ODESSA
Russian warship ’seriously damaged’ in ammunition explosion

The Russian navy’s Black Sea flagship has been "seriously damaged" by an ammunition explosion, Russian state media said on April 14. 

"As a result of a fire, ammunition detonated on the Moskva missile cruiser. The ship was seriously damaged," the Russian defence ministry was quoted as saying, adding that the cause of the fire was being determined and that the crew had been evacuated.

Earlier, the governor of Odessa said that Ukrainian forces had hit the Moskva with missile strikes.
"Neptune missiles guarding the Black Sea caused very serious damage to the Russian ship. Glory to Ukraine!" governor Maksym Marchenko wrote on Telegram.

A spokesman for the Odessa military administration, Sergey Bratchuk, said on Telegram that "according to available data, the cause of the ’serious damage’ was ’Neptune’ domestic cruise missiles".
Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych said that "a surprise happened" with the Moskva.
"It burns strongly. Right now. And with this stormy sea, it is unknown whether they will be able to receive help," he said in a YouTube broadcast.

"We don’t understand what happened."
The Moskva was originally built in the Soviet era in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv, and entered service in the early 1980s, according to Russian media.
With a crew of 510, it was previously deployed in the Syria conflict where it served as naval protection for the Russian forces’ Hmeimim airbase.
The missile cruiser carries 16 P-1000 Vulkan anti-ship missiles as well as an array of anti-submarine and mine-torpedo weapons, the reports said.

The Moskva gained notoriety early in the war when it called on Ukrainian border troops defending the strategic Snake Island to surrender, only to be defiantly refused.
The troops in question were initially believed to have been killed, but in fact were taken captive.
They were released as part of a prisoner exchange with Russia in late March, according to the Ukrainian Parliament.
Ukraine’s human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said the soldiers had described being taken to an unknown location where they were held in freezing conditions and suffered frostbite.

warship,

WORLD Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 115

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 115
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ethereum co-founder lands in Istanbul

    Ethereum co-founder lands in Istanbul

  2. Country shivers amid new cold wave

    Country shivers amid new cold wave

  3. Erdoğan reveals 2053 ‘Transport and Logistics Master Plan’

    Erdoğan reveals 2053 ‘Transport and Logistics Master Plan’

  4. Permanent alimony not fair: Justice minister

    Permanent alimony not fair: Justice minister

  5. Marine traffic through Bosporus unaffected by mines: Defense minister

    Marine traffic through Bosporus unaffected by mines: Defense minister
Recommended
Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 115

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 115
Police search for motive in Brooklyn subway suspect’s videos

Police search for motive in Brooklyn subway suspect’s videos
Flooding continues in South Africa’s Durban area; at least 300 dead

Flooding continues in South Africa’s Durban area; at least 300 dead
Durban cleans up after record floods hit South Africa

Durban cleans up after record floods hit South Africa
Iran supreme leader optimistic though nuclear talks stalled

Iran supreme leader optimistic though nuclear talks stalled
Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack

Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack
WORLD Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 115

Death toll from Philippines landslides, floods hits 115

The death toll from landslides and flooding in the Philippines triggered by tropical storm Megi hit 115 on Thursday, official figures showed, as more bodies were found in mud-caked villages.

ECONOMY iPhone, Macbook makers halt Shanghai production over COVID

iPhone, Macbook makers halt Shanghai production over COVID

Several electronics companies, including iPhone and Macbook makers, have halted production in the Chinese cities of Shanghai and Kunshan, adding to supply chain woes under Beijing’s strict zero-COVID measures.

SPORTS Women’s team formed to prevent ‘child marriages’ storms in league

Women’s team formed to prevent ‘child marriages’ storms in league

A women’s football team established in the eastern province of Ağrı by the provincial directorate of family and social policies to promote sports among girls and prevent early marriages has become a regional giant with four wins in five matches this season.