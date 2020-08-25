Russian-Turkish convoy attacked in Idlib, two Russian troops injured

  • August 25 2020 14:34:00

Russian-Turkish convoy attacked in Idlib, two Russian troops injured

ANKARA
Russian-Turkish convoy attacked in Idlib, two Russian troops injured

A Russian armored vehicle was attacked and two Russian troops were injured during a joint Turkish-Russian military patrolling mission in Syria’s Idlib province, the two countries’ defense ministries have said.

“During the 26th TUR-RF [Turkey-Russian Federation] Combined Land Patrol on M-4 Highway in Idlib that was being conducted within the framework of the TUR-RF Agreement/Protocol, a convoy vehicle was lightly damaged due to an explosion. The area was immediately covered by fire. The operation continues,” read a statement issued by the Turkish Defense Ministry on Aug. 25.

The Russian Defense Ministry further detailed the attack which hit a Russian armored vehicle and injured two servicemen, according to Russia’s Interfax.

The Turkish and Russian militaries have conducted 26 joint patrol missions along the M4 highway in line with March 5 deal that ended the armed conflict between Turkey and the Syrian regime forces. Turkey controls the north bank of the M4, while the Russians are on the southern bank of the highway, an area that hosts tens of thousands of radical terrorists.

A similar attack against the joint patrol happened during the 25th mission that lightly damaged a Turkish vehicle.

Turkey and Russia have long been discussing how to eliminate the presence of the terrorist elements in the region.

In the meantime, the United States’ special envoy to Syria, James Jeffrey, will arrive in Ankara for talks with Turkish officials on Aug. 26.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Archaeologists unearth Viking neighborhood in Istanbul

    Archaeologists unearth Viking neighborhood in Istanbul

  2. Coronavirus hotline launched in all Turkish provinces

    Coronavirus hotline launched in all Turkish provinces

  3. Worries for coronavirus skyrocket in Turkey as cases rise

    Worries for coronavirus skyrocket in Turkey as cases rise

  4. Erdoğan says Greece sowing chaos in Mediterranean

    Erdoğan says Greece sowing chaos in Mediterranean

  5. Turkey’s giant gas find worth $80 billion: IEA Head

    Turkey’s giant gas find worth $80 billion: IEA Head
Recommended
ISIL suspect caught plotting attack in Istanbul

ISIL suspect caught plotting attack in Istanbul
24 FETÖ suspects get jail terms in Turkey

24 FETÖ suspects get jail terms in Turkey
Metrobus burns to ashes in Istanbul

Metrobus burns to ashes in Istanbul
Turkish soldier injured in bus crash succumbs to wounds

Turkish soldier injured in bus crash succumbs to wounds
Germany calls for dialogue between Turkey, Greece

Germany calls for dialogue between Turkey, Greece
Gli, famous cat of Hagia Sophia, gets new company from capital Ankara

Gli, famous cat of Hagia Sophia, gets new company from capital Ankara
WORLD German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident Navalny

German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident Navalny

Tests conducted on Russian dissident Alexei Navalny at a German hospital indicate that he was poisoned, but doctors said on Aug. 24 he was being treated with an antidote and his life was not in immediate danger.
ECONOMY Turkeys manufacturing capacity up in August

Turkey's manufacturing capacity up in August

Turkey’s manufacturing industry used 73.3 percent of its capacity in August, the country's Central Bank said on Aug. 25.
SPORTS Turkey’s Istanbul Park to host F1 race in November

Turkey’s Istanbul Park to host F1 race in November

The Turkish Grand Prix will be run on Nov. 15 at Istanbul Park circuit.