Russian-Turkish convoy attacked in Idlib, two Russian troops injured

ANKARA

A Russian armored vehicle was attacked and two Russian troops were injured during a joint Turkish-Russian military patrolling mission in Syria’s Idlib province, the two countries’ defense ministries have said.

“During the 26th TUR-RF [Turkey-Russian Federation] Combined Land Patrol on M-4 Highway in Idlib that was being conducted within the framework of the TUR-RF Agreement/Protocol, a convoy vehicle was lightly damaged due to an explosion. The area was immediately covered by fire. The operation continues,” read a statement issued by the Turkish Defense Ministry on Aug. 25.

The Russian Defense Ministry further detailed the attack which hit a Russian armored vehicle and injured two servicemen, according to Russia’s Interfax.

The Turkish and Russian militaries have conducted 26 joint patrol missions along the M4 highway in line with March 5 deal that ended the armed conflict between Turkey and the Syrian regime forces. Turkey controls the north bank of the M4, while the Russians are on the southern bank of the highway, an area that hosts tens of thousands of radical terrorists.

A similar attack against the joint patrol happened during the 25th mission that lightly damaged a Turkish vehicle.

Turkey and Russia have long been discussing how to eliminate the presence of the terrorist elements in the region.

In the meantime, the United States’ special envoy to Syria, James Jeffrey, will arrive in Ankara for talks with Turkish officials on Aug. 26.