Russian tourist dies as boat capsizes in Turkey’s south

  • November 03 2020 13:02:00

ANTALYA – İhlas News Agency
A Russian tourist died after a boat carrying 38 people capsized off the Alanya district of the southern province of Antalya on Nov. 3.

“A flybridge named Baba Selavi, carrying a Russian group, sank into the sea around 11.00 a.m. in front of the Fosforlu Mağara [Phosphoric Cave],” said the governor’s office of Antalya in a written statement.

According to the statement, 32 Russian tourists and five crew were saved and a man was missing.

As the boat capsized, the tourists swam 30 meters to the cliffs to save their lives, said the witnesses.

An hour later, the dead body of Daniyar Mahito was found by the rescue teams.

The cause of the capsizing is unknown, but the crew blamed “bad weather.” The investigation is ongoing.

