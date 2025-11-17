Russian strikes kill three in eastern Ukraine

KHARKIV

Rescue workers put out a fire of a building damaged by a Russian strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Russian strikes have killed three people in a city in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, the city military administration chief said on Monday.

The Russian army carried out two missile strikes on the centre of Balakliya during the night, Vitali Karabanov said in a post on Telegram.

"According to preliminary information, three people were killed as a result of the night missile strike on the city of Balakliya," he said.

Ten were wounded, including children, he added.

Nine people have been taken to hospital. "Unfortunately, calls about possible injuries continue to come in," Karabanov added.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov earlier said that among those wounded were a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old child and a 61-year-old man.

Russia has targeted Ukrainian territory almost daily with drones or missiles since the beginning of the invasion in February 2022.

Seven people were killed after Russia struck apartment blocks across the capital Kiev on Friday.

As winter approaches, Moscow has also increased strikes on energy infrastructure.

Kiev has regularly targeted depots, oil refineries and other facilities in Russia.

On the front lines, the Russian army continues to advance, particularly in Ukraine's southern region where it captured two more villages on Sunday.

Zelensky in Paris to seek air defense help for Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Paris on Monday in a new bid to secure weaponry to defend his country against increasingly lethal Russian missile and drone attacks.

Zelensky's visit is part of a brief tour of his western allies that saw him seal an energy deal with Greece on Sunday and will include a visit to Spain on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian leader has said that "a major deal with France" will be announced soon, but it was not known if that would be finalised in his talks with President Emmanuel Macron.

The French presidency said Macron would "put French excellence in the armaments industry field at the service of the defence of Ukraine". Paris, he said, would propose ways to allow Ukraine "to acquire the systems that it needs to answer Russian aggression".

Macron's office notably highlighted air defences. Zelensky on Saturday renewed his appeals for more anti-missile systems, a day after deadly Russian strikes on Kiev.

Zelensky and Macron will start the day at the Villacoublay air base near Paris for a presentation of France's Rafale fighter jet.

They will also look at drones and France's SAMP-T surface-to-air missile system it developed with Italy.

The Ukrainian president last month signed a letter of intent that could see his country buy up to 150 Swedish Gripen fighters.

Ukraine already has one of the current SAMP-Ts that can counter fighter jets as well as cruise missiles and tactical ballistic missiles. A new-generation, more powerful SAMP-T system should become available from 2027.