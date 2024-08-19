Russian president begins 2-day state visit to Azerbaijan

Russian president begins 2-day state visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU
Russian president begins 2-day state visit to Azerbaijan

In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) is greeted by Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev (R) upon his arrival in Baku on August 18, 2024

 Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on Sunday for a two-day state visit, TASS news agency reported.

Putin's talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are expected to focus on the current state of and prospects for the further development of bilateral ties, as well as pressing issues on the international and regional agenda.

"The presidents will exchange views on topical issues of regional and international politics, in particular the Azerbaijani-Armenian settlement," the Kremlin press service earlier said in a statement.

The Russian side reaffirms its willingness to continue contributing to the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, it said.

"The key tasks remain the signing of a peace treaty, the promotion of the process of delimitation and demarcation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, the unblocking of transport, logistics and economic ties in the region on the basis of the trilateral agreements reached at the highest level in 2020-2022," the readout said.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Shooting targets Palestinian businessman, driver killed in Istanbul

Shooting targets Palestinian businessman, driver killed in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. Shooting targets Palestinian businessman, driver killed in Istanbul

    Shooting targets Palestinian businessman, driver killed in Istanbul

  2. Court releases influencer Dilan Polat pending trial

    Court releases influencer Dilan Polat pending trial

  3. Blinken meets Israeli leaders at 'decisive moment' for Gaza talks

    Blinken meets Israeli leaders at 'decisive moment' for Gaza talks

  4. UN says malnutrition crisis worsening in Mideast, N Africa

    UN says malnutrition crisis worsening in Mideast, N Africa

  5. Israeli gov’t backtracks on plan of full embargo on Turkish imports: Report

    Israeli gov’t backtracks on plan of full embargo on Turkish imports: Report
Recommended
Blinken meets Israeli leaders at decisive moment for Gaza talks

Blinken meets Israeli leaders at 'decisive moment' for Gaza talks
UN says malnutrition crisis worsening in Mideast, N Africa

UN says malnutrition crisis worsening in Mideast, N Africa
Israeli gov’t backtracks on plan of full embargo on Turkish imports: Report

Israeli gov’t backtracks on plan of full embargo on Turkish imports: Report

British diplomat resigns over arms sales to Israel

British diplomat resigns over arms sales to Israel
Russia rules out peace talks as Zelensky says Kursk campaign a success

Russia rules out peace talks as Zelensky says Kursk campaign a success
Philippines reports first mpox case this year

Philippines reports first mpox case this year
New Zealand population growth stalls as Kiwis flee the nest

New Zealand population growth stalls as Kiwis flee the nest
WORLD Blinken meets Israeli leaders at decisive moment for Gaza talks

Blinken meets Israeli leaders at 'decisive moment' for Gaza talks

Top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken on Monday urged Israel and Hamas not to derail negotiations that he said may be a "last opportunity" to secure a Gaza truce and hostage release deal.
ECONOMY Machinery exports reaches $15.8 billion in 7 months

Machinery exports reaches $15.8 billion in 7 months

Türkiye’s total machinery exports, including free zones, amounted to $15.8 billion in the January-July period, according to the Machinery Exporters Association (MAİB) on Monday.
SPORTS I’m no magician, Mourinho says after draw

I’m no magician, Mourinho says after draw

Göztepe came from two goals behind and scored a last-minute goal to hold Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe to a 2-2 draw at home in a Turkish Süper Lig match on Aug. 17, prompting the Portuguese coach to warn his players that they should have done everything to keep the lead.
﻿