Russian oligarch’s yacht docks at Bodrum

  • May 08 2022 10:06:00

MUĞLA
A superyacht that belongs to Russian oligarch Alexander Grigoryevich Abramov has arrived in the Bodrum district in the western province of Muğla.

Abramov is the owner of one of Russia’s largest steel companies. His net worth is estimated at $8 billion.

the Cayman Islands-flagged yacht Titan, which is 80 meters long and 13 meters wide, dropped anchor off the coast of Bodrum after stopping at another Turkish resort town of Fethiye, İhlas News Agency reported on May 6.

It is not known whether Abramov, 63, was on the boat when it docked at Bodrum. The $100 million Titan was built in 2010.

Meanwhile, yachts belonging to Russian businessman Andrey Molchanoz and Russian oligarch Vladimir Strzhalkovsky also docked at the Marmaris district, according to the news agency.

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich’s superyacht, Solaris, has been in the Yalıkavak Bay near Bodrum for some time.

