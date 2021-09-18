Russian influencers amazed by beauty of Muğla province

MUĞLA

A group of Russian media personalities who visited the southwestern province of Muğla were delighted with the beauty of the region.

The guests arrived in Muğla as part of events organized to promote the tourism potential of the province and attract even more Russian tourists.

The group consisting of Russian bloggers and social media influencers visited the labyrinth-looking Dalyan Canal, the ancient city Kaunos, the world-renowned İztuzu Beach, which is among the best protected open spaces in Europe, the thermal springs of Marmaris and Köyceğiz and Sultaniye, Ölüdeniz and Göcek bays, pomegranate gardens and boutique hotels.

The guests, who had their photos taken in front of İztuzu Beach and the 2,400-year-old rock tombs, had the opportunity to relax by canoeing in the bays and swimming in the sea.

While visiting the pomegranate gardens in Dalyan district, Russian influencers harvested the products with women workers and shared photos and videos on social media. It is aimed to contribute to the promotion of the region with the posts, which received likes in a short time.

Blogger Tatyana Bedareva, who has many followers in Russia, said she came to discover the beauty of Muğla.

Stating that she had visited Antalya, Alanya and Kemer before but had not seen Muğla, Bedareva said: “We saw that there is a great variety of activities in this region. For the first time in my life, I saw how the pomegranate grows.”

“I recommend it to my followers by showing the beauty of this place. As a result, the number of people coming here will definitely increase. Dalyan’s scenery, food, nature and hospitality impressed me a lot,” she said.

Aminna Biserov, who participated in the tour with her husband, said: “I will share the most beautiful places of this region with all my followers.”

Kisenye Motkova, another guest, said the region is an ideal place for a holiday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, YDA Dalaman Airport Board Member Hamdi Güvenç said they have been working for a long time to make an effective promotion in the Russian market.

“In cooperation with the management of Russia’s most important airport, which sends the second highest number of passengers to Turkey, we tried to select bloggers who are very active in Russia, have more than 1 million followers and appeal to various audiences,” he added.