Russian influencers amazed by beauty of Muğla province

  • September 18 2021 07:00:00

Russian influencers amazed by beauty of Muğla province

MUĞLA
Russian influencers amazed by beauty of Muğla province

A group of Russian media personalities who visited the southwestern province of Muğla were delighted with the beauty of the region.

The guests arrived in Muğla as part of events organized to promote the tourism potential of the province and attract even more Russian tourists.

The group consisting of Russian bloggers and social media influencers visited the labyrinth-looking Dalyan Canal, the ancient city Kaunos, the world-renowned İztuzu Beach, which is among the best protected open spaces in Europe, the thermal springs of Marmaris and Köyceğiz and Sultaniye, Ölüdeniz and Göcek bays, pomegranate gardens and boutique hotels.

The guests, who had their photos taken in front of İztuzu Beach and the 2,400-year-old rock tombs, had the opportunity to relax by canoeing in the bays and swimming in the sea.

While visiting the pomegranate gardens in Dalyan district, Russian influencers harvested the products with women workers and shared photos and videos on social media. It is aimed to contribute to the promotion of the region with the posts, which received likes in a short time.

Blogger Tatyana Bedareva, who has many followers in Russia, said she came to discover the beauty of Muğla.

Stating that she had visited Antalya, Alanya and Kemer before but had not seen Muğla, Bedareva said: “We saw that there is a great variety of activities in this region. For the first time in my life, I saw how the pomegranate grows.”

“I recommend it to my followers by showing the beauty of this place. As a result, the number of people coming here will definitely increase. Dalyan’s scenery, food, nature and hospitality impressed me a lot,” she said.

Aminna Biserov, who participated in the tour with her husband, said: “I will share the most beautiful places of this region with all my followers.”

Kisenye Motkova, another guest, said the region is an ideal place for a holiday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, YDA Dalaman Airport Board Member Hamdi Güvenç said they have been working for a long time to make an effective promotion in the Russian market.

“In cooperation with the management of Russia’s most important airport, which sends the second highest number of passengers to Turkey, we tried to select bloggers who are very active in Russia, have more than 1 million followers and appeal to various audiences,” he added.

TURKEY Turkey neutralizes 18,500 PKK terrorists since 2015: Defense minister

Turkey neutralizes 18,500 PKK terrorists since 2015: Defense minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Only 20 decks of Çanakkale Bridge left to be united

    Only 20 decks of Çanakkale Bridge left to be united

  2. SpaceX to launch Turkey's 1st indigenous communications satellite

    SpaceX to launch Turkey's 1st indigenous communications satellite

  3. UK removes Turkey from COVID-19 travel red list

    UK removes Turkey from COVID-19 travel red list

  4. Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

    Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

  5. Land-grabbers pillaging dried lakes, dams

    Land-grabbers pillaging dried lakes, dams
Recommended
Suleiman the Magnificent’s caftan to be restored in four months

Suleiman the Magnificent’s caftan to be restored in four months
Newly discovered Van Gogh drawing on display

Newly discovered Van Gogh drawing on display
Statue honoring Bitcoin founder unveiled in Budapest

Statue honoring Bitcoin founder unveiled in Budapest
Famous hijab-wearing model visits Istanbul, praises Turkish hamam

Famous hijab-wearing model visits Istanbul, praises Turkish hamam
Iconic actor of Turkish cinema commemorated

Iconic actor of Turkish cinema commemorated
Lion’s jawbone found in Kültepe

Lion’s jawbone found in Kültepe
WORLD Biden to host Covid-19 summit on Wednesday: White House

Biden to host Covid-19 summit on Wednesday: White House

President Joe Biden will host a virtual summit with world leaders on the coronavirus pandemic next Wednesday, a day after he addresses the United Nations General Assembly, the White House said on Sept. 17.
ECONOMY Central Bank raises rediscount loan limit for export, forex earning services

Central Bank raises rediscount loan limit for export, forex earning services

The Turkish Central Bank on Sept. 17 changed the conditions for utilization and repayment of rediscount credits for export and foreign exchange earning services.
SPORTS Galatasaray defeat Lazio 1-0 in Europa League

Galatasaray defeat Lazio 1-0 in Europa League

Galatasaray beat Lazio 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League Group E match on Sept. 16. 