Russian demand for Türkiye expected to remain strong this summer

MOSCOW-Anadolu Agency

Russian interest in Türkiye is expected to remain strong during the 2026 summer season, supported by challenges affecting alternative destinations in the Gulf region and continued difficulties in accessing parts of Europe.

According to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR), outbound tour bookings for summer 2026 were up 8 percent year-on-year as of the end of May. Türkiye ranked first among summer destinations, accounting for 57 percent of all bookings.

Reservations for trips to Türkiye increased by 5 percent compared with the previous year, allowing the country to maintain a clear lead among Russians’ preferred foreign holiday destinations.

ATOR said Türkiye topped sales rankings across all major Russian tour operators and remained the leading destination in consolidated summer-season data.

The association estimates that between 2.9 million and 3 million Russian tourists will visit Türkiye between June and August, including Antalya, Istanbul and destinations along the Aegean coast. Beach holidays continue to represent the core of Russia’s outbound summer travel demand.

According to ATOR, between 95 percent and 97 percent of outbound tour demand from Russia for summer 2026 is concentrated in seaside vacations. The trend highlights Türkiye’s extensive tourism infrastructure, particularly in Antalya, the Aegean region and Istanbul.

June sales data also confirmed Türkiye’s position in the market. The country accounted for 49.7 percent of travel searches by Russian tourists and 39.4 percent of tour sales during the month, maintaining its lead in both categories.

Türkiye’s position has also been supported by weaker competition from some alternative destinations. In its analysis of June sales, ATOR noted that the United Arab Emirates accounted for 7 percent of sales in June 2025 but dropped out of the current rankings due to the Middle East crisis and restrictions affecting tour sales.

The gap left by the UAE was distributed among other destinations. Türkiye’s share of June sales rose to 39.4 percent from 37.2 percent a year earlier.

Alongside Türkiye, Egypt, Vietnam and China have benefited from changes in travel demand resulting from restrictions affecting Gulf destinations.

Developments in Europe have also influenced travel choices. According to ATOR’s analysis based on European Commission data, the rejection rate for Schengen visa applications submitted by Russian citizens fell to 6.3 percent in 2025. However, the share of multiple-entry visas declined to 28.4 percent from 41.3 percent.

Tour operators cited by ATOR said the number of multiple-entry Schengen visas issued to their clients has fallen by more than 90 percent since last autumn.

Around three-quarters of Russian tourists now receive visas valid only for the dates of their planned trips, reducing flexibility for European travel.

Combined with visa-free travel and extensive direct flight connections, the situation has helped keep Türkiye among the more predictable options for Russian tourists.

Geopolitical tensions between Russia and Europe following the Russia-Ukraine war have also continued to affect travel plans.

Antalya remains the main destination for Russian tourists seeking beach holidays, while Istanbul has strengthened its position in cultural tourism, shopping and connecting travel. Although it accounts for a smaller share than Antalya, the Aegean coast also continues to attract Russian visitors.