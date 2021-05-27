Russian artist promotes Turkish culture in Moscow

  • May 27 2021 07:00:00

Russian artist promotes Turkish culture in Moscow

MOSCOW
Russian artist promotes Turkish culture in Moscow

A Russian artist, who converted to Islam, is promoting Turkish and Islamic traditions in the capital of Russia with her works.

Mariya Komisa, a painter and pottery master, is currently presenting Turkish culture and heritage through her “Letter of the traveler” exhibition at the State Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Komisa shared her admiration for eastern and Turkish culture, as well as her encounter with Islam.

Noting that she has been interested in eastern and Islamic culture since her childhood, the Russian artist said this culture is very close to her.

About her conversion to Islam a few years ago, she said: “Everything started from Bakhchysarai in Crimea where I was given the Quran [holy book of Muslims] as a gift. I became a Muslim there.”

She said that after converting to Islam, she and her husband moved to Turkey and lived for a long time in Bursa, the former capital of the Ottoman Empire.

“Turkey accepted me very warmly. I gradually started speaking Turkish and wearing the hijab... nobody believed that I came from Moscow.”

Komisa said Turkey was unique in terms of cultural diversity and that she tried to reflect the Ottoman and Islamic heritage in her works.

Komisa also said that she was influenced by Sufism, the mystical face of Islam and inspired by the works of Ottoman artist Matrakçı Nasuh.

ECONOMY Turkeys LPG imports up 24.03 pct in March

Turkey's LPG imports up 24.03 pct in March
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey releases weekly coronavirus infection rates

    Turkey releases weekly coronavirus infection rates

  2. Second batch of BioNTech vaccine arrives in Turkey

    Second batch of BioNTech vaccine arrives in Turkey

  3. Sinkholes increasingly appearing in Central Anatolian plains

    Sinkholes increasingly appearing in Central Anatolian plains

  4. President Erdoğan lends support to interior minister

    President Erdoğan lends support to interior minister

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 46,787 as daily cases hit 8,738

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 46,787 as daily cases hit 8,738
Recommended
Life in ancient Pergamon presented to int’l archaeological community

Life in ancient Pergamon presented to int’l archaeological community
Turkish painter İsmail Acar’s castles in France robbed

Turkish painter İsmail Acar’s castles in France robbed
Contemporary Istanbul to open in June at Lütfi Kırdar

Contemporary Istanbul to open in June at Lütfi Kırdar
Two warehouse museums to be established in Istanbul

Two warehouse museums to be established in Istanbul
Vienna’s musicians find their voice after months of silence

Vienna’s musicians find their voice after months of silence
More tourists expected in Aizanoi with new projects

More tourists expected in Aizanoi with new projects
WORLD Swiss scrap talks with EU on cooperation deal

Swiss scrap talks with EU on cooperation deal

Switzerland on May 26 called off years of talks with the European Union aimed at sealing a cooperation agreement with Bern’s largest trading partner, in a move which angered Brussels.
ECONOMY Turkeys LPG imports up 24.03 pct in March

Turkey's LPG imports up 24.03 pct in March

Turkey's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports increased by 24.03 percent to 257,764 tonnes in March compared to the same month of 2020, according to the latest data from the country's energy watchdog.

SPORTS Postponement of Euro 2020 ‘advantage for Turkey’

Postponement of Euro 2020 ‘advantage for Turkey’

Turkish defender Merih Demiral believes that the delay of the 2020 European Championships due to the coronavirus pandemic is advantageous for the Turkish national team.