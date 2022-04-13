Russia war a ’genocide,’ trying to ’wipe out’ Ukraine: Biden

  • April 13 2022 08:57:00

Russia war a ’genocide,’ trying to ’wipe out’ Ukraine: Biden

DES MOINES
Russia war a ’genocide,’ trying to ’wipe out’ Ukraine: Biden

President Joe Biden said Russia’s war in Ukraine amounted to "genocide,” accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian."

“Yes, I called it genocide," he told reporters in Iowa on Tuesday shortly before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington. “It’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian."

At an earlier event in Menlo, Iowa, addressing spiking energy prices resulting from the war, Biden had implied that he thought Putin was carrying out genocide against Ukraine, but offered no details. Neither he nor his administration announced new consequences for Russia or assistance to Ukraine following Biden’s public assessment.

Biden’s comments drew praise from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who had encouraged Western leaders to use the term to describe Russia’s invasion of his country.

“True words of a true leader @POTUS," he tweeted. "Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil. We are grateful for US assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities.”
A United Nations treaty, to which the U.S. is a party, defines genocide as actions taken with the “intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.”

Past American leaders often have dodged formally declaring bloody campaigns such as Russia’s in Ukraine as genocide, hesitating to trigger an obligation that under international convention requires signing countries to intervene once genocide is formally identified. That obligation was seen as blocking President Bill Clinton from declaring Rwandan Hutus’ killing of 800,000 ethnic Tutsis in 1994 as genocide, for example.

Biden said it would be up to lawyers to decide if Russia’s conduct met the international standard for genocide, as Ukrainian officials have claimed, but said “it sure seems that way to me.”

“More evidence is coming out literally of the horrible things that the Russians have done in Ukraine, and we’re only going to learn more and more about the devastation and let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies,” he said.
Just last week Biden said he did not believe Russia’s actions amounted to genocide, just that they constituted “war crimes.”

During a trip to Europe last month, Biden faced controversy for a nine-word statement seemingly supporting regime change in Moscow, which would have represented a dramatic shift toward direct confrontation with another nuclear-armed country. “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden said.
He clarified the comments days later, saying: “I was expressing the moral outrage that I felt toward this man. I wasn’t articulating a policy change.”

WORLD Iran supreme leader optimistic though nuclear talks stalled

Iran supreme leader optimistic though nuclear talks stalled
MOST POPULAR

  1. Country shivers amid new cold wave

    Country shivers amid new cold wave

  2. Ministry begins demolishing unlicensed constructions

    Ministry begins demolishing unlicensed constructions

  3. Turkey’s normalization with rivals gains momentum: FM

    Turkey’s normalization with rivals gains momentum: FM

  4. Turkey to become logistics super power: Erdoğan

    Turkey to become logistics super power: Erdoğan

  5. Ethereum co-founder lands in Istanbul

    Ethereum co-founder lands in Istanbul
Recommended
Iran supreme leader optimistic though nuclear talks stalled

Iran supreme leader optimistic though nuclear talks stalled
Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack

Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack
UK’s Johnson says he paid a police fine for lockdown parties

UK’s Johnson says he paid a police fine for lockdown parties
Multiple shot, unexploded devices found at NYC train station

Multiple shot, unexploded devices found at NYC train station
Ex-officer convicted of storming Capitol to disrupt Congress

Ex-officer convicted of storming Capitol to disrupt Congress
Jury to hear opening statements in Johnny Depp libel case

Jury to hear opening statements in Johnny Depp libel case
WORLD Iran supreme leader optimistic though nuclear talks stalled

Iran supreme leader optimistic though nuclear talks stalled

Iran’s supreme leader on Tuesday insisted negotiations over Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal “are going ahead properly,” even after repeated comments by American officials that an agreement to restore the accord may not happen.

ECONOMY Europe striving to quit Russian gas dependence

Europe striving to quit Russian gas dependence

In the wake of the war in Ukraine, European countries are accelerating efforts to diversify their supplies of natural gas in order to end their dependence on Russia

SPORTS Women’s team formed to prevent ‘child marriages’ storms in league

Women’s team formed to prevent ‘child marriages’ storms in league

A women’s football team established in the eastern province of Ağrı by the provincial directorate of family and social policies to promote sports among girls and prevent early marriages has become a regional giant with four wins in five matches this season.