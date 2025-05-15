Russia uncertain whether Ukraine's delegation plans to attend Istanbul talks

ISTANBUL
A Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul and is waiting for their Ukrainian counterparts to come, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

Peskov explained at a media briefing in Moscow that the Russian delegation would report on progress "as required."

"We need to wait for the negotiations to begin, and, of course, everyone will be ready to make every effort to ensure that they are effective," he said.

Peskov said it is premature to discuss at what level the next rounds of negotiations with Ukraine may take or if Russian President Vladimir Putin might attend.

"A team of Russian negotiators has been prepared. The composition was determined by the decree of the President of the Russian Federation. The Russian Federation’s negotiating position has been developed. Our delegation is in Istanbul today, Thursday, May 15. It is too early to say what kind of participation will be required next, or at what level, because we don't know if the Ukrainian negotiators will show up or how the negotiations will unfold," he said.

Asked about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement that Ukraine would decide on participation in the Istanbul talks following his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara, Peskov declined to comment.

"I can’t comment on this in any way. Our delegation is waiting, and it is waiting in Istanbul, not in Ankara," he said.

Peskov added that there was no specific information about when the talks in Istanbul would begin or who would represent Kyiv, urging journalists not to speculate about how long the Russian delegation would wait for the Ukrainian delegation.

"Let’s be very careful. There are no Ukrainians yet, and it’s unclear whether they will appear or not. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. I’m just telling you what is happening now," Peskov added.

Peskov also confirmed that there are no plans for a meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump in the near future.

"The issue has not been agreed upon in substantive terms, it has not been raised, so we have nothing to say on this matter yet," he added.

 

Trump says wants to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'
