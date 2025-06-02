Russia, Ukraine in Istanbul for fresh peace talks

ISTANBUL

Russian and Ukrainian officials will meet Monday in Istanbul to exchange their plans for how to end the three-year war, Europe's largest conflict since World War II, after Kiev says it struck dozens of strategic bombers parked at airbases deep in Russia.

Urged on by U.S. President Donald Trump, Moscow and Kiev have opened direct negotiations for the first time since the early weeks of Russia's invasion but have yet to make significant progress towards an elusive agreement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country was willing to "take the necessary steps for peace", ahead of talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul

"We are ready to take the necessary steps for peace," he said at a meeting with NATO leaders in Lithuania, adding that if Russia undermined the Istanbul talks and there was no result then "new sanctions are urgently, urgently needed".

Ahead of the talks, a source in Kiev's delegation also told AFP that Ukraine is ready to take "big steps" to make progress towards peace.

"The Ukrainian delegation came to Istanbul with a clear agenda and readiness to take big steps toward peace," the source said.

It added in written comments to AFP that Russia had still not provided its roadmap for how to halt the fighting to Ukraine, the United States, or Türkiye.

"If they came with the flexibility to take real steps toward peace, on our side we are ready. If they are ready to move forward, not just repeat the same previous ultimatums, then there may be good and big news today," the source said.

Ukrainian officials in Istanbul separately have met with representatives from Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom ahead of talks with Russian delegates, Kiev's foreign ministry spokesman said.

"The sides coordinated positions ahead of today's meeting between Ukrainian and Russian delegations. Members of the Ukrainian delegation reiterated Ukraine's commitment to peace efforts," the spokesman said.

Russia intercepted 162 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday, hours before the second round of direct talks.

"Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 162 Ukrainian drones" between 1710 GMT and 2300 GMT on Sunday, the ministry said in a statement.

The majority of the drones were shot down over regions bordering Ukraine, with 57 intercepted over the Kursk region and 31 over the Belgorod region, it said.

Monday's talks also come a day after Ukraine carried out one of its most brazen and successful attacks ever on Russian soil — hitting dozens of strategic bombers parked at airbases thousands of kilometres behind the front line.

At the first round of talks in Istanbul last month, they agreed a large-scale prisoner exchange and to swap notes on what their vision of a peace deal might look like.

The second set of negotiations is scheduled to get underway at 1:00 pm (1000 GMT) at the Çırağan Palace in Istanbul, an Ottoman imperial house on the banks of the Bosphorus that is now a luxury five-star hotel.

Russia says it will present a "memorandum" of its peace terms, having resisted pressure by Ukraine to send its demands in advance.

Despite the flurry of diplomacy, the two sides remain far apart over a possible deal — either for a truce or longer-term settlement.

Outlining Kiev's position ahead of the talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refreshed his call for an immediate halt to the fighting.

"First — a full and unconditional ceasefire. Second — the release of prisoners. Third — the return of abducted children," he said Sunday in a post on social media.

He also called for the sides to discuss a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The key issues can only be resolved by the leaders," Zelensky said.

The Kremlin has repeatedly pushed back on that prospect, saying a Putin-Zelensky meeting could only happen after the negotiating delegations reach wider "agreements".

Russia has questioned Zelensky's legitimacy throughout the war and repeatedly called for him to be toppled.

Moscow says it wants to address the "root causes" of the conflict — language typically used to refer to a mix of sweeping demands including limiting Ukraine's military, banning the country from joining NATO and massive territorial concessions.

Kiev and the West have rejected those calls and cast Russia's assault as nothing but an imperialist land grab.

Tens of thousands have been killed since Russia invaded, with swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine destroyed and millions forced to flee their homes.

War rages on

Russia's top negotiator in Istanbul will be Vladimir Medinsky, an ideological Putin aide who led failed talks in 2022, has written school textbooks justifying the invasion and questioned Ukraine's right to exist.

Ukraine's team will be led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, seen as a skilled and pragmatic negotiator, but who has been mired in domestic scandal over alleged abuse of power and a lack of transparency.

"Diplomatic advisors" from Germany, France and Britain will be "on the ground... in close coordination with the Ukrainian negotiating team," a German government spokesperson said Sunday.

Ukraine on Sunday said it had damaged some 40 strategic Russian bombers, worth $7 billion, in a major special operation after months of setbacks for Kiev's military.

Kiev's security service said the plan, 18 months in the making, had involved smuggling drones into Russia which were then launched from near the airbases, thousands of kilometres away from the front lines.

Russian troops have meanwhile been advancing on the ground, particularly in the northeastern Sumy region, where Putin ordered his forces to establish a "buffer zone" along the border.

Ballistic strikes in the northeastern Kharkiv region on Monday injured at least six people, including a seven-year-old, and damaged a civilian business and a warehouse, Kharkiv Governor Oleg Synegubov said on Monday.

Ahead of the talks, Russian officials have called for Ukraine to be cut off from Western military support and cede territory still controlled by its army.

Ukraine has pushed Russia to agree a full, unconditional and immediate ceasefire — saying a pause in the fighting is necessary to then discuss what a long-term settlement could look like.

Kiev has refused to formally give up the one-fifth of its territory controlled by Russia, though it has accepted that it may only be able to get some land back through diplomacy, not fighting.

It also wants concrete Western-backed security guarantees — like NATO protections or Western troops on the ground — that have also been ruled out by Russia.

Türkiye continues mediation efforts

Türkiye has continued to work towards peace between Russia and Ukraine, with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visiting Moscow on May 26-27 and Kiev on May 29-30.

In Moscow, Fidan met with Putin and also held meetings with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and high-level officials.

"Russia's preference for Istanbul as the venue for direct negotiations with Ukraine is a manifestation of the common understanding of our countries aimed at establishing stability," Fidan said in his meeting with Lavrov.

Lavrov said they value Türkiye's re-establishment of opportunities for direct negotiations with Ukraine.

All eyes turned to Türkiye once again when Lavrov announced on May 28 that they proposed to Ukraine to hold the next round of talks in Istanbul on June 2.

He said the delegation headed by Putin's Advisor Medinsky is ready to present a memorandum prepared by Russia “on all aspects of overcoming the root causes of the crisis” to the Ukrainian delegation and to “provide the necessary explanations” during the second round of direct negotiations on June 2 and expressed his gratitude to Türkiye.