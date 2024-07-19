Russia sentences US reporter Gershkovich to 16 years jail

Russia sentences US reporter Gershkovich to 16 years jail

MOSCOW
Russia sentences US reporter Gershkovich to 16 years jail

U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich was sentenced by a Russian court on Friday to 16 years in a strict penal colony, according to an AFP reporter in the court.

The verdict was reached after a closed door espionage trial — slammed as a "sham" by the White House and his employer, the Wall Street Journal — in Yekaterinburg, the city where he was arrested in March 2023.

Gershkovich was detained on a reporting trip to the Urals city of Yekaterinburg in March 2023, and has spent almost 16 months in Moscow's notorious Lefortovo prison.

His trial has moved rapidly since the first hearing in late June, with the prosecution and defence teams giving their final arguments on Friday.

Other similar cases in Russia have dragged on far more slowly with several weeks or even months between hearings.

  Possible prisoner swap 

In Washington's view, Gershkovich's arrest was primarily intended to help Russia use him as a "bargaining chip" to secure the release of Russians convicted abroad.

The Kremlin on Friday again refused to comment on his case, or whether the reporter could be exchanged.

"We simply cannot give any other comments, because the trial is ongoing," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Tensions are running extremely high between the countries over Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine.

Russia has a policy of not exchanging prisoners internationally unless they have already been convicted.

Moscow and Washington have both said they are open to exchanging the reporter in a deal, but neither has given clues on when that might happen.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday that talks between U.S. and Russian special services over possible prisoner exchanges were ongoing, without naming any specific individuals.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has implied he wants to see the release of Vadim Krasikov, a Russian convicted in Germany of killing a Chechen separatist commander. German judges said it was an assassination orchestrated by Russian authorities.

Among other U.S. nationals detained in Russia are reporter Alsu Kurmasheva and ballerina Ksenia Karelina, who are both dual U.S.-Russian citizens, and former U.S. marine Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year sentence for spying.

On Thursday, a Moscow court sentenced former U.S. paratrooper Michael Travis Leake to 13 years in prison on charges of drug dealing.

  'Arbitrary' detention 

The Kremlin has provided no public evidence for the spying allegations against Gershkovich, saying only that he was caught "red-handed" spying on a tank factory in the Urals region and was working for the CIA.

"Evan has never been employed by the United States government. Evan is not a spy," U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said last month.

A United Nations working group this month stated that Gershkovich's detention on spying charges was "arbitrary" and called for his immediate release.

The U.S.-born son of Soviet emigres raised in New Jersey, Gershkovich had reported from Russia since 2017, opting to stay on even following Moscow's Ukraine offensive.

While in prison, he has communicated with friends and family in hand-written letters that revealed he has kept a sense of humour and not lost hope about his situation.

At his first trial hearing on June 26, he spoke briefly to greet journalists and appeared smiling and cheerful, while revealing that his head had been fully shaven.

The Wall Street Journal has called the accusation against Gershkovich bogus, saying he never worked for the U.S. government and was arrested for "simply doing his job".

The White House has warned U.S. citizens still in Russia to "depart immediately" due to the risk of wrongful arrest.

jailed,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says federal solution not possible for Cyprus

Erdoğan says federal solution 'not possible' for Cyprus
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says federal solution 'not possible' for Cyprus

    Erdoğan says federal solution 'not possible' for Cyprus

  2. Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

    Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

  3. Resurgent Trump to reclaim campaign stage after shock shooting

    Resurgent Trump to reclaim campaign stage after shock shooting

  4. Bangladesh army out in force as PM cancels foreign trip

    Bangladesh army out in force as PM cancels foreign trip

  5. Coppola, Grateful Dead, Apollo among Kennedy Center Honorees

    Coppola, Grateful Dead, Apollo among Kennedy Center Honorees
Recommended
Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc
Resurgent Trump to reclaim campaign stage after shock shooting

Resurgent Trump to reclaim campaign stage after shock shooting
Bangladesh army out in force as PM cancels foreign trip

Bangladesh army out in force as PM cancels foreign trip
Greek Cypriot city revokes Menendez’s honorary title

Greek Cypriot city revokes Menendez’s honorary title
11 dead, over 30 missing after China bridge collapse

11 dead, over 30 missing after China bridge collapse
Occupied Palestinian territories constitute ‘single territorial unity’: ICJ

Occupied Palestinian territories constitute ‘single territorial unity’: ICJ
Defiant Biden vows to stay despite growing revolt

Defiant Biden vows to stay despite growing revolt
WORLD Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines resume services after global IT crash wreaks havoc

Airlines were gradually coming back online Saturday after global carriers, banks and financial institutions were thrown into turmoil by one of the biggest IT crashes in recent years, caused by an update to an antivirus program.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿