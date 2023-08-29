Russia says foiled latest Ukrainian drone attacks

MOSCOW
Russian air defences downed Ukrainian drones over the Tula and Belgorod regions, Moscow's defence ministry said on Tuesday, without indicating if there had been damage or casualties.

Two drones "were destroyed" by air defences over the Tula region south of Moscow, Russia's defence ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

Another drone was "destroyed by air defence forces" over the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, at around 11 pm Moscow time (2000 GMT) on Monday, the ministry said in a separate statement.

The ministry did not say whether there had been damage or casualties as a result of either incident.

The capital and other Russian regions have been targeted by a barrage of Ukrainian drone attacks in recent days after Kiev vowed earlier this summer to "return" the conflict to Russia.

The attacks have caused little serious damage.

Price stability 'top priority,' says economy board

Establishing price stability remains the top priority for the government, read a statement released after a meeting of the Economy Coordination board, adding that members of the board also discussed details of the key medium-term program to be announced later this year.
