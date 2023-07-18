Russia says downed 28 drones over Crimea

Russia says downed 28 drones over Crimea

KIEV
Russian forces have downed 28 Ukrainian drones over Crimea overnight, Moscow's defence ministry and a local official said on Tuesday.

Seventeen drones sent by Ukraine's forces overnight were "destroyed" and another 11 were "suppressed" by electronic means, Russia's defence ministry said in a statement.

It said there were no casualties or damage.

Crimea's Russian-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov said on Telegram that 28 drones had been downed or destroyed during the night.

"There are no victims," he said.

Drone attacks in Crimea have increased in recent weeks as Ukraine wages a counter-offensive against Russian forces.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move not recognised by the international community.

Kiev has repeatedly said it plans to take back the peninsula.

Waterborne drones struck the sole bridge connecting Russia to Crimea on Monday, in a deadly attack on a vital supply route claimed by Ukraine's security services.

The explosion hit the Kerch bridge, a major conduit for Russia's troops in Ukraine, just hours before a crucial deal to export Ukrainian grain was to expire.

