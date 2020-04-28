Russia insists on political solution in Libya

MOSCOW

Moscow insists on a political solution to the Libyan crisis despite Khalifa Haftar’s self-declaration as a unilateral ruler of the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on April 27.

In a video message on April 27, the warlord, whose forces are fighting the internationally recognized government in Tripoli, said he “accepted the popular mandate” to govern the country, using as a pretext street demonstrations in the areas under his control.

“Moscow remains convinced that the only possible settlement in Libya can be on the political and diplomatic tracks, political and diplomatic communication between all the parties, first of all, the conflicting parties,” Peskova said.

“Russia continues to stay in contact with all participants in the Libyan process, and we believe that there are no other options to resolve the Libyan problem.”

In a separate statement, an official at the Russian Foreign Ministry termed Haftar’s latest move “surprising.”

“This is surprising. There are decisions of the Berlin summit, and more importantly, the UN Security Council resolution 2510, which must be implemented first of all by the Libyans themselves with the assistance of the international community, the UN secretary-general,” the diplomat, who wished to remain anonymous, told the state-run RIA news agency.

Moscow urged the conflicting parties to restart negotiations. “We advocate for the continuation of an inclusive inter-Libyan dialogue within the framework of the political process, and there is no military solution to the conflict,” the official said.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in the east, supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the Government of National Accord (GNA) in the capital, which also enjoys U.N. backing.