Russia downs three drones en route to Moscow: mayor

MOSCOW
Russia's air defence systems destroyed three drones early Tuesday which were trying to reach Moscow, the Russian capital's mayor said.

Sergei Sobyanin said there had been "no casualties", according to initial information.

Air defence forces "destroyed drones which were trying to carry out an attack on Moscow", he said on Telegram.

Russia's defence ministry said one was flying over the Kaluga region, southwest of Moscow, while a second was destroyed northwest of the capital above the Moscow region's Istrinsky district.

A third was also destroyed in the Tver region, northwest of Moscow.

"Air defence systems on duty destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of Kaluga region," the ministry said on Telegram.

Meanwhile a "Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was destroyed by air defence systems on duty over the territory of Istrinsky district", it added, and another UAV "was intercepted over the territory of Tver region".

Sobyanin said there had been no casualties, according to initial information.

The Moscow region has been targeted frequently by Ukrainian drone attacks in recent weeks, according to Russian authorities.

Sobyanin said there had been damage in the Istrinsky district "as a result of falling debris" and emergency services were "working to eliminate the consequences".

The drone intercepted in the Zavidovo area of the Tver region "was flying in the direction of Moscow", he added, saying there were "no casualties or damage".

