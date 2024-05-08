Malaysia plans to introduce 'orangutan diplomacy': minister

Malaysia plans to introduce 'orangutan diplomacy': minister

KUALA LUMPUR
Malaysia plans to introduce orangutan diplomacy: minister

Malaysia intends to gift orangutans to palm oil-purchasing countries as part of an initiative similar to China's panda diplomacy, the commodities minister said on Wednesday.

Johari Abdul Ghani said the "orangutan diplomacy" strategy would gift the endangered great apes to palm oil trading nations, especially major importing territories like the EU and India.

Orangutans are critically endangered, according to the WWF, with habitat loss "due to logging, agricultural expansion, particularly palm oil plantations, and infrastructure development" posing the greatest threat.

"By introducing 'orangutan diplomacy', it will show to the world, that Malaysia is always committed to biodiversity conservation," he said in a post on social media platform X.

He urged palm oil companies to collaborate with NGOs to help preserve and provide technical expertise on wildlife in Malaysia.

Palm oil is blamed by environmentalists for fuelling the destruction of rainforests in Malaysia and Indonesia, which together produce the majority of global output.

The edible oil is used in foods such as cakes, chocolate and margarine, as well as cosmetics, soap and shampoo.

Beijing has long used panda diplomacy as a form of soft power.

It only loans pandas to foreign zoos, which must usually return any offspring within a few years of their birth to join the country's breeding programme.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

    Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

  2. Turkish top diplomat due in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks

    Turkish top diplomat due in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks

  3. Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market

    Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market

  4. German industrial output falls but less than feared

    German industrial output falls but less than feared

  5. Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal

    Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal
Recommended
Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks
Floods misery reminder of climates role in supercharging rain

Floods misery reminder of climate's role in supercharging rain
Chinas Xi welcomed with respect and love in Serbia

China's Xi welcomed with 'respect and love' in Serbia
Malta ex-PM charged in sweeping corruption probe

Malta ex-PM charged in sweeping corruption probe
Dozens of cholera cases reported in flood-hit Kenya

Dozens of cholera cases reported in flood-hit Kenya
African Union firmly condemns Israeli incursion into Rafah

African Union 'firmly condemns' Israeli incursion into Rafah
WORLD Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

Israel bombarded the overcrowded Gaza city of Rafah, where it has launched a ground incursion, as talks resumed yesterday in Cairo aimed at agreeing the terms of a truce in the seven-month war.

ECONOMY Global giants seek tech allies in Chinas cutthroat EV market

Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market

Struggling foreign automakers in China are looking for help from local tech giants to try to stay competitive in the world's biggest electric car market.

SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿