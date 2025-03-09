Russia claims gains in Kursk as Zelensky says 'committed' to talks

MOSCOW

Russia said Saturday its troops had retaken three villages seized by Ukraine in its Kursk border region, in a fresh setback for Kiev ahead of talks to try to end the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday named a high-level delegation including ministers to meet U.S. negotiators in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, seeking to repair ties with President Donald Trump's administration.

"We hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps", Zelensky said, stressing that Ukraine was "fully committed to constructive dialogue".

But he condemned "brutal" deadly strikes on eastern Ukraine, saying they proved that Russia was "not thinking about how to end the war".

Trump on Friday threatened new sanctions and tariffs against Russia over its bombardment of Ukraine.

The three-year-long war is now at a critical juncture for Kiev after Trump suspended U.S. military aid following his public falling-out with Zelensky last week.

Ukraine still controls some 400 square kilometres (150 square miles) in the Kursk region after launching an offensive last August. Zelensky sees this as a possible bargaining chip in peace talks.

But Ukraine's troops in Kursk have seen their position worsen in recent weeks as Russian forces pushed back.

Russian claims gains

Russia's defence ministry on Saturday announced the recapture of three more villages: Viktorovka, Nikolayevka and Staraya Sorochina.

According to DeepState, an online military tracker linked to the Ukrainian army, the Russian move followed a "breach" in the Ukrainian defence lines near the town of Sudzha, which is under Kiev's control.

The advance appears to have cut off the logistics route needed by Ukraine to supply its troops, although Kiev has not confirmed this.

Russia has already taken back more than two-thirds of the territory Ukraine initially seized in Kursk.

The Ukrainian military General Staff said Saturday that clashes were ongoing amid heavy bombardment with artillery and guided aerial bombs.

Small groups of Russian troops have also mounted attacks in recent weeks into Ukraine's Sumy region bordering Kursk.

Ukraine's Centre for Countering Disinformation on Saturday denied reports of a "massive breakthrough", saying its forces were destroying small groups trying to cross.

Saudi talks

Full peace negotiations remain a distant prospect, with Kiev and Moscow making starkly opposed demands. Trump has made settling the conflict a priority since his return to the White House.

But by reaching out to Russian President Vladimir Putin while criticising Zelensky, he has raised fears in Kiev — and among its European allies — that Trump may try to force Ukraine to accept a settlement that favours Russia.

Senior U.S. and Ukrainian officials are set to meet for talks on the war in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Zelensky will also visit Monday for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said Thursday that Washington wanted to discuss an "initial ceasefire" with Russia and a "framework" for a longer agreement.

Zelensky said Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov would be among those representing Ukraine.

In his evening address, he told Ukrainians he was "confident that the meeting will be productive".

Zelensky also urged allies to "increase sanctions against Russia" after heavy overnight bombardment in the east and northeast.

A Russian barrage hit the centre of Dobropillia in the eastern Donetsk region late Friday, killing 11 people and wounding 40, said the emergency services.

"Russia is proving literally every day with its cruelty that nothing has changed for them," Zelensky said.

Moscow wanted to "destroy and capture more as long as the world allows them to wage this war", he said.

On Saturday, a strike on the embattled city of Pokrovsk killed a man in his 40s and wounded two others, Donetsk governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Four people were killed Saturday by drone attacks in the eastern Kharkiv region, the head of its military administration, Oleg Synegubov, said.

A drone attack also killed a 74-year-old man in the southern Kherson region, the governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

'More bombs'

The European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, reacting Saturday to the latest deadly attacks on Ukraine, wrote on X: "Once again, Putin shows he has no interest in peace.

"This is what happens when someone appeases barbarians," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk posted on X. "More bombs, more aggression, more victims."

France's Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu told the La Tribune newspaper Saturday that Paris would use 195 million euros of frozen Russian assets to fund more military aid for Ukraine.

The money would, among other things, pay for the delivery of armaments used by the Mirage 2000 fighter jets France delivered to Ukraine in February, he added.

In Dobropillia, AFP saw charred residential buildings, flattened market stalls and evidence of cluster bomb damage.

Irina Kostenko, 59, spent the night cowering in her hallway with her husband. When she left the apartment building on Saturday, she saw a neighbour "lying dead on the ground, covered with a blanket".

"It was shocking, I don't have the words to describe it," Kostenko told AFP.